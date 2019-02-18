Looking to plan your social calendar in Williams Lake?

Saturday, Feb, 23

Arts on the Fly Presents: Lyle Bats and The Alkemist

No tickets for Beerfest? No problem! Swing by the Central Cariboo Arts Centre for a night of high-quality B.C. music. Lakecity favourite Brent Morton, formerly Drum and Bell Tower, returns to the musical stage once more as Lyle Bats. Morton has been on a year-long sabbatical from performing music and returns with a fresh range of original songs that carry personal weight for him. Jay Myers, meanwhile, is set to bring the party with his one-man band act The Alkemist with an array of songs designed to make your toes tap. Tickets are available now at Red Shreds for $10 or at the door for $15. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

Sunday, Feb. 24

2019 Bridal and Grad Fair

If you’re in need of a dress for graduation or wedding dress, don’t miss out on this annual fair. A wide range of vendors selling dresses, accessories and more will gather at the Ramada Convention Centre from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Some of these vendors include Kristen Foote Hair and Makeup, All in the Details, Diana Ashley Photography and Kimberly’s Wedding Consultation, to name but a few. Tickets are available now at Awaken Day Spa or via an e-transfer to Kimberly Jefferson for $15 or $20 at the door.

Thursday, Feb, 28

Williams Lake BC SPCA Sweet Shop

A sweet tooth will combine well with a big heart at the BC SPCA next week as they seek to give animals a sweeter life with their Pop Up Sweet Shop. Stop by their shop’s location by Mr Mikes on 327 Oliver Street to pick up and enjoy some homemade goodness. Chocolate cupcakes, raspberry bran muffins, lemon blueberry scones and cheddar cheese scones are all on the table. Pre-orders are also available for interested parties.