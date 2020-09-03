The lookout above the Xatśūll Heritage Village located between Quesnel and Williams Lake has been renovated for local and visitors to enjoy. (Photo submitted)

Looking good: Upgrades to popular Xatśūll Heritage Village lookout complete

The cost of the project was covered by Soda Creek Indian Band (SCIB) and Cariboo Regional District

Work on the lookout above the Xatśūll Heritage Village is complete and is open to the public.

The lookout is popular with both tourists and locals, says Cheryl Chapman, economic development and employment co-ordinator for Soda Creek Indian Band (SCIB).

“People come from a long way away to look down at the heritage village and the beautiful Fraser River from here.”

The total project cost was about $15,000. Of that, $5,000 came from the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) with the rest coming from the SCIB.

Originally, the repairs were anticipated to be completed earlier. Upon closer inspection, the decision was made to replace the entire lookout as opposed to just the deck and railings, as had been planned, because some of the support beams had some decay. Work on the lookout was paused after demolition to wait for the new beams which were bought from Pioneer Log Homes.

Kukpi7 (Chief) Sheri Sellars says she’s pleased with the appearance of the new lookout.

“It was high time to replace the lookout. With the new decking and railings, beams and the repair of the sign it feels much safer and is once again something to be proud of. A big thank you to the team and the community members for all their work to revive the lookout.”

Chapman thanks community member Darren Russell and his crew who did the work. She also thanks CRD Area D director Steve Forseth for his help in obtaining funding.

