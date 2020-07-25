Looking for something good to read this summer?

Williams Lake Library staff offer their favourite book picks for summer

Summer vacation is a great time to catch up on reading. Check out these selections from Anton Dounts, CRD area librarian, and branch assistant Darren Smith – there’s something for everyone.

2020 Summer

Reading List

Kids Board Books and Picture Books

• Malala’s Magic Pencil (Malala Yousafzai) Oct. 2017

• Now What? : A Math Tale (Robie H. Harris) 2019

• No More Noisy Nights (Holly L. Niner) Sept. 2017

• The Good Egg (Jory John) 2019

• One House (Sarah MacNeill) 2018 (board book)

• Ocean : A Peek-Through Picture Book (Britta Teckentrup) 2019

• Double! Not Half. (Rodney D. Gottula) 2018

• Lost and Found Cat : The True Story of Kunkush’s Incredible Journey (Doug Kuntz and Amy Shrodes) 2017

• Dogs (Emily Gravett) 2017 (board book)

• My Two Dads and Me (Michael Joosten) 2019 (board book)

Kids Chapter Books and Graphic Novels

• Dragon’s Green (Scarlett Thomas) May 2018

• Our Castle by the Sea (Lucy Strange) May 2019

• Transformed : The Perils of the Frog Prince (Megan Morrison) April 2019

• Monster Club : Hunters For Hire (Gavin Brown) August 2019

• The Wizards of Once (Cressida Cowell) 2017

• Aru Shah And The Song Of Death (Roshani Chokshi) 2019

• Very Rich (Polly Horvath) 2018

• Planet Grief (Monique Polak) 2018

• Newts : Book One Escape From The Lizzarks (Doug TenNapel) 2015 (graphic novel)

• Narwhal’s Otter Friend (Ben Clanton) 2019 (graphic novel

Kids Non-Fiction

• A Velocity of Being : Letters to A Young Reader (edited by Maria Popova & Claudia Bedrick) 2018

• Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2019 (Stampy Cat) 2018

• The Lego Neighborhood Book 2 : Build Your Own City! (Brian Lyles) 2019

• Seeds To Bread (Sarah Ridley) 2019

• Electronics Projects To Build On (Tammy Enz) 2019

Teen/Young Adult

• My Story Starts Here : Voices of Young Offenders (Deborah Ellis) 2019 (non-fiction)

• I Am A Feminist : Claiming the F-WORD in Turbulent Times (Monique Polak) 2019 (non-fiction)

• Descendant Of The Crane (Joan He) 2019

• The Modern Faerie Tales (Holly Black) June 2019

• All for One (Melissa De La Cruz) 2019

• Kingsbane (Claire Legrand) 2019

• Skyward (Brandon Sanderson) 2019

• Something Like Gravity (Amber Smith) 2019

• All Eyes On Us (Kit Frick) 2019

• Five Feet Apart (Rachael Lippincott with Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis) 2018

Adult Recommendations

Fiction

• If It Bleeds (Stephen King) – April 2020

• The Henna Artist (Alka Joshi) – March 2020

• Big Summer (Jennifer Weiner) – May 2020

• American Dirt (Jeanine Cummins) – January 2020

• All Adults Here (Emma Straub) – May 2020

• The Book of Longings (Sue Monk Kidd) – April 2020

• The Book of Lost Friends (Lisa Wingate) – April 2020

• Clap When You Land (Elizabeth Acevedo) – May 2020

• A Long Petal of the Sea (Isabel Allende) – January 2020

• Such a Fun Age (Kiley Reid) – December 2019

• On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous (Ocean Vuong) – June 2019

• Greenwood (Michael Christie) – September 2019

• The Forgotten Home Child (Genevieve Graham) – March 2020

• The Glass Hotel (Emily St. John Mandel) – January 2020

Non-Fiction

• Untamed (Glennon Doyle) – March 2020

• The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz (Erik Larson) – February 2020

• Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know (Malcolm Gladwell) – September 2019

• From the Ashes: My Story of Being Métis, Homeless, and Finding My Way (Jesse Thistle) – August 2019

• Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family (Robert Kolker) – April 2020

• Beyond the Trees: A Journey Alone Across Canada’s Arctic (Adam Shoalts) – October 2019.

