Lonely Mitten seeks Mate in Williams Lake

Amber Gregg, coordinator, sustainable life education for the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, drops a single glove looking for a mate into a collection bag. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Warm, soft single seeking mate.

Enjoys winter walks, holding hands and helping build snowmen. Dislikes extreme heat and tropical vacations.

Singles will be given some matchmaking help by the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society this winter — single mittens, that is.

Are you holding onto some lonely mittens or gloves in your winter wear bin? If so, the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society wants to help you warm some hands, and in doing so, maybe warm your heart through giving.

In a creative solution to reduce clothing waste and help out those who could use a hand, the group is asking people to donate any single gloves or mittens they might have lingering at the bottom of a basket or drawer to drop them off.

Singles will be matched up with other compatible singles and donated to people in need of warm hands. The organization will have a donation box in the Scotiabank at 24D Second Ave. and outside their office downstairs at 197 Second Ave. North, in downtown Williams Lake.

For those living outside of town, one of the team may be able to pick up your mittens, so send them a message on Facebook or send an email to: ccentre@ccconserv.org.

For those with gently used clean or new pairs of warm socks, mittens, gloves, headbands, toques, or scarves, another donation option is The Giving Tree.

Donation bins for The Giving Tree will be at the Williams Lake and District Credit Union, at 139 Third Ave. or at the Recreation Complex at 525 Proctor St., at Scout Island Nature Centre and inside at the Williams Lake Library.

On Dec. 4, at the tree lighting ceremony, a donation bin will also be provided.

Organized by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake and the Downtown Business Improvement Association, The Giving Tree Project invites cold people who need something warm to help themselves to donated items hung in a tree.

This year, warm items will be hanging on a designated tree in Boitanio Park.

Read More: Cariboo Conservation Society co-ordinating “Free Your Things” Father’s Day weekend

Read More: Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society’s bike brigade to gauge outdoor water use this summer



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake