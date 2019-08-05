Lone Butte 4-H Club: Meet our club members and projects for 61st annual 4-H Show and Sale

Our club has had a lot of fun taking part in fundraisers and different events that give back to the community.

My name is Gauge Bishop and I am a first-year junior with the Lone Butte 4-H Club. My projects this year are Market Hog and foods.

Lone Butte 4-H Club

This year the Lone Butte Community 4-H Club has a total of 24 members and 10 leaders. We have Cloverbud, Dog, Sheep, Poultry, Swine, Alpaca, Beef, Photography, Horse and Foods this year.

Our club has had a lot of fun taking part in fundraisers and different events that give back to the community. All of our members have worked very hard with their projects and they are excited to show them at the Williams Lake and District’s 61st Annual Show and Sale from Aug. 8-12.

We invite you to come and view all the 4-H clubs’ projects and join us on Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. for the sale. Thank you for your generosity and continuous support!

Cali Bishop

My name is Cali Bishop and I am six years old. I am a Cloverbud in the Lone Butte 4-H Club. I love Cloverbuds because it is a lot of fun.

I am learning about all the different projects 4-H has so I know what to do when I am a junior.

Come to our Show and Sale Aug. 8-12 at the Williams Lake Stockyards at 4665 Cattle Dr. You can see my crafts and there are animals you can buy like pigs, steers, sheep and turkeys.

The sale will be on Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a Buyer’s Dinner on that night, too!

Gauge Bishop

If you are around on Aug. 8-12 you should come down to the 4-H Show and Sale in Williams Lake.

If you are looking for a good pig, look for Lot# 105. That’s mine. My pig’s name is BACONATOR! And there are more projects for sale: Photography, Beef, Small Engines, Foods, Poultry and Sheep. The sale is on Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a dinner for the buyers.

All at the Williams Lake Stockyards, 4665 Cattle Dr.

Tel Lytton

Hello. My name is Tel Lytton and I am 10 years old. This is my second year in 4-H and both years I have raised turkeys. We have learned a lot about poultry, including how to care for them, what to fed them and how to bath them.

I like 4-H because it is fun learning new things and you can meet a lot of other kids. Please come out to our 61st Annual 4-H Show and Sale from Aug. 7-12. The sale is on Aug. 12. Thank you for supporting 4-H!

Denver Lytton

Hello. My name is Denver Lytton. I am eight years old and this is my second year in 4-H. I am a Cloverbud. This year we made a lamb and dryer balls out of sheep wool. We got to go to the Horse Lake Garden Center and learned about plants. Then we got to pick a plant and plant it in a pot to take home. This year we had fun making bird seed hangers, but it was really messy.

We also learned about poultry and made a chicken noise maker and it was very loud.

Please come out to our 61st Annual Show and Sale at the Williams Lake Stockyards from Aug. 7-12. Thank you for supporting all the 4-H clubs.

Sarah Tinney

Hi. My name is Sarah Tinney and I am from the Lone Butte 4-H Club. This is my fifth year in 4-H and I am 10 years old. This year I am doing beef, poultry and foods.

This year I am selling my steer. His name is Luther. I am going to sell him at the 4-H Show and Sale this year. The 4-H Show and Sale is a live auction, where fellow 4-Hers from multiple clubs come to sell their animals that they took care of for the entire year.

So, come down to the 4-H Show and Sale this year. It is at the Williams Lake Stockyards on Aug. 12.

4-H is my life. It teaches me to be responsible and kind, how to be a team player and how to treat animals. I hope I will see you on Aug. 12.

Emily Tinney

Hi. My name is Emily Tinney and this is my fourth year with the Lone Butte 4-H Club. This year my projects are a Black Dexter Red Angus steer and 23 turkeys. My steer’s name is Oscar. I have enjoyed my two projects very much. They keep things entertaining with the funny turkeys and a very energetic steer.

I will be selling him on Aug. 12 at the Williams Lake 4-H Show and Sale. Show and Sale will be from Aug. 8-12. It is the highlight of the 4-H year. So far we have done many fun things which keeps the year interesting like speeches and the juding rally. I hope I will see you then.

James Silvey

Hello. My name is James Silvey and I am nine years old. This is my first year in 4-H. I am a proud member of the Lone Butte Community 4-H Club. My goal joining 4-H was to meet new people and take care of animals. My project is swine. The pig that I have chosen to sell is Paul.

He is a large pig that looks great, listens and loves to eat bananas. He loves to roll in mud and have his back scratched. So far, I have really enjoyed being part of 4-H and I am looking forward to being involved in teh annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale from Aug. 8-12. Come see lot #121 in the swine section to meet me and Paul!

Thomas Silvey

Hi! My name is Thomas Silvey and I am 11 years old. I am a member of the Lone Butte Community 4-H Club. This is my first year in4-H and the project I have chosen is market poultry. Baby poults are cute and chirpy. At first, I was scared to hold one, but now that I have spent so much time taking care of them, I have no problem holding and petting them.

4-H has helped me take care of animals and meet new friends. My turkeys are healthy, and they love to eat food and grass. They take naps during the day and like to bark like a dog. Please come out to the Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale on Aug. 8-12, 2019 and meet me and my turkeys. Lot #123.

Sara Pfannmueller

Hi. I am Sara Pfannmueller. I am nine years old and I love animals. I am in the Lone Butte 4-H Club and this is my first year. For my projects I am doing market lamb with my Suffix whether Romeo. What me and Romeo like to do is run around in our field and eat wild strawberries.

Me and Romeo have had a lot of fun together I hope we will have fun and good luck at show and sale.

Kelly Meier

Hello. My name is Kelly Meier. I am a junior with the Lone Butte 4-H Club. This year my projects include an Alpaca demonstration, Foods, Ewe With Lamb at Foot and a Market Swine named Gypsie.

I am enjoying all of my projects this year.

Please come see Gypsie and myslef at the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District Show and Sale auction on Aug. 12 at the Williams Lake Stockyards.

Naomie Hastings

Hi. My name is Naomie Hastings and I am a Cloverbud in the Lone Butte 4-H Club and my lot number is 109. I have been 4-H for two years now.

My favourite part of our club is the crafts we make and get to take home and it’s always a fun time. My most favourite thing we learned about was outdoor survival. Please come see our stuff on display at the Show and Sale Aug. 8-12.

Hunter Atkinson

My name is Hunter Atkinson. I am a member of the Lone Butte 4-H Club. I am a junior member and this is my first year in 4-H. I am doing my horse Quicksilver as my project. He is a flea-bitten grey Arabian.

I got him when I was three years old and have been riding ever since. I live on a ranch with my family.

We have animals such as cows, bulls, calves, horses and pigs. I joined 4-H because it gives me an opportunity to help out my community and not be so shy. Another reason I joined 4-H is so I can meet new people and animals.

Paris Hastings

Hello. My name is Paris Hastings. I am from the Lone Butte 4-H Club. This is my third year in 4-H. This year I am doing the horse project. I enjoy 4-H because we have a lot of fun on our rides together as a club. My project animals is Raine. She is an 11-year-old paint. Raine and I have been in six shows, three being 4-H ones.

Be sure to come watch me and Raine #110 participating in the 61st Annual Show and Sale in Williams Lake from Aug. 8-12.

Ashley

My name is Ashley. I’m 11 years old and I’m in the Lone Butte 4-H Club. This is my fifth year in the club. My projects this year are dog, Ewe Lamb and Market Lamb. Please come and support 4-H by coming up to Show and Sale Aug. 8-12 in Williams Lake at the Stockyards. My lot # is 108 so look for me and my animals. Hope to see you soon!

Hannah Meier

Hello. My name is Hannah Meier. I am a senior with the Lone Butte 4-H Club. This year my projects include an Alpaca demonstration, Photography, Ewe Lamb and a Market Swine named Gavin.

I am learning photography this year for something new and really enjoy getting out and about. Please come see Gavin and myself at the 61st Annual Williams Lake and District Show and Sale auction on Aug. 12 at the Williams Lake Stockyards.

