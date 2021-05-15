Local volunteers sew, fill hygiene kits for Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District

Laurel White, left, and Krista Harvey from the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District receive 50 hygiene kits sewn and assembled by several local women. (Photo submitted)

A small group of generous community members and local businesses came together over the past four weeks to create 50 personal hygiene care kits for the Boys and Girls Williams Lake Club and District.

Inside homemade drawstring bags, volunteers placed items such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, underwear, socks, earplugs, gum, hair ties, feminine hygiene products and facial wipes.

This initiative came together quickly through the generosity of all involved with monetary, product, volunteer time and fabric donations, with the group surpassing a goal of 50 kits and ended up creating 57.

Wanting to remain anonymous, the organizer of the project is asking members of the public to please consider donating to the club.

Donations can be made online at bgcwilliamslake.com or donations of money, non-perishable food items and personal care products are welcome to be dropped off at 17 South 4th Avenue in Williams Lake or call 250-392-5730.

