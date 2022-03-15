Local cowboy poet pens birthday poem to mark Williams Lake’s 93rd year of incorporation

‘We’ve had a decent snowfall, hope it doesn’t get too warm’: Frank Gleeson

Cowboy poet Frank Gleeson makes a habit of writing humorous and down to earth poems about lakecity life. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)

Local cowboy poet Frank Gleeson has penned another poem for Williams Lake’s birthday.

Today March 15, the city marks it 93rd year of incorporation as a village in 1929 and Gleeson shared his poem with us.

93 years old

Now Williams Lake is moving on

in spite of all we found

With fires in the summertime

and Covid 19 all year round

The lumber price is holding strong

so you say to your spouse

we’ll have to dig real deep the price is steep

if were going to build a house

The price of beef is going up

you wonder who gets all the gain

the packers are grinning from ear to ear

while the rancher’s price it stays the same

We’ve had a decent snowfall

hope it doesn’t get get too warm

in spring don’t have no strong winds

or great big lightning storms

So we just pray we’ll have our day

and the sun doesn’t shine too bright

No not like 2017

then we should be all right

Yes we hope the rain comes pouring down

and nothing but green grass

Boy will it be a royal pain in the butt

when we pay more for our gas

Cause there’s times we have no control

no need to shed any tears

We know Williams Lake will be alive and well

for another 100 years

Happy Birthday.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake