Local cowboy poet pens birthday poem to mark Williams Lake’s 93rd year of incorporation

Local cowboy poet Frank Gleeson has penned another poem for Williams Lake’s birthday.
Today March 15, the city marks it 93rd year of incorporation as a village in 1929 and Gleeson shared his poem with us.
93 years old
Now Williams Lake is moving on
in spite of all we found
With fires in the summertime
and Covid 19 all year round
The lumber price is holding strong
so you say to your spouse
we’ll have to dig real deep the price is steep
if were going to build a house
The price of beef is going up
you wonder who gets all the gain
the packers are grinning from ear to ear
while the rancher’s price it stays the same
We’ve had a decent snowfall
hope it doesn’t get get too warm
in spring don’t have no strong winds
or great big lightning storms
So we just pray we’ll have our day
and the sun doesn’t shine too bright
No not like 2017
then we should be all right
Yes we hope the rain comes pouring down
and nothing but green grass
Boy will it be a royal pain in the butt
when we pay more for our gas
Cause there’s times we have no control
no need to shed any tears
We know Williams Lake will be alive and well
for another 100 years
Happy Birthday.
