Local builder keeps Prest fundraiser going with donation of picnic tables

Cam Prest is recovering after a serious bike injury last month

The team at Smith Timber Works are hoping to sell two custom picnic tables to fundraise for Cam Prest and family. (Photo submitted)

A local builder is trying to “one-up” another, all to help fundraise for a Williams Lake teen who suffered serious injuries at the Boitanio Bike Park last month.

Brock Smith of Smith Timber Works had his team build two, handcrafted, solid Douglas fir picnic tables recently to raise money for Cam Prest and his family.

“It was just something we could do,” said Smith of the tables, noting on social media he was trying “to one-up the un-uppable Timberking Peter” Arnold and his team who also built a log bench and stools as a fundraiser for the Prest family.

“We don’t know the Prest family, but we are a biking family and a hockey family and we wanted to help.”

Anyone interested in the tables, priced at $1,200 each, can contact Smith at info@smithertimberworks.com or call Brock at 250-267-1253.

To date, a GoFundMe for the family has raised $43,780 while a bottle drive initiated by Total Ice Titans raised $5,647 in just one week.

Prest fractured two vertebrae while biking in Williams Lake June 11 and was medivaced to Vancouver General Hospital for treatment. He has since been transferred to GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre to continue his recovery.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake