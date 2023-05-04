Zach Kleisinger is an alt-folk musician who, along with his band, will be hosting a show in Williams Lake while on a tour of western Canada. (Photo submitted)

Live music event at Central Cariboo Arts Centre May 19

Alt-folk act Zach Kleisinger and his band to perform in lakecity while on 18-stop tour

Vancouver-based alt-folk musician Zack Kleisinger and his band will be stopping in Williams Lake on May 19 on an 18-date tour.

Kleisinger and the band will be taking his latest album, Their Symposium, across western Canada, as far as Winnipeg ,Saskatoon, Calgary and down to Nelson.

His music has been described as intimate and poetic while his performances have been described as charismatic.

The Williams Lake show is all ages and will be at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Williams Lake Pride Society will be hosting a canteen with snacks and refreshments.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite for $17.31 at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zach-kleisinger-tickets-579437401867

