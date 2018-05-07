The popular Quesnel Lake fishing derby is coming up this May long weekend at Likely. Angie Mindus photo

Likely to host May Day parade and fishing derby

The popular Quesnel Lake fishing derby is just around the corner

The May long weekend is coming up, and with it the annual Likely May Day Parade and Quesnel Lake Fishing Derby.

Registration for the parade gets underway at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, with the parade starting at 10 a.m.

Local restaurants will be offering breakfast specials, volunteers from the Likely Fire Rescue will be selling popcorn and members of the Likely Archery Rod and Gun club will also be on hand selling raffle tickets.

Everyone is invited to visit Likely to enjoy “the only parade you get to see twice.”

Also in Likely, on May 19, 20 and 21, is the Quesnel Lake Fishing Derby.

With more than $3,000 in prizes to be won, including a grand prize of $1,000, the fishing derby is sure to draw a crowd.

Tickets are available at the Valley General Store.

Weigh-ins will be at Cedar Point Park by boat only Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Quesnel Lake Fishing Derby is a non-profit event with proceeds going to the Likely PAC.

Previous story
Second annual Siegmueller golf tournament a great success

Just Posted

Likely to host May Day parade and fishing derby

The popular Quesnel Lake fishing derby is just around the corner

Bears out and about in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Green grass entices animals out after long winter

Sticks ‘n’ Stones honour late teammate in tourney win

It was an emotional victory in the ‘B’ final for Sticks ‘n’ Stones as win dedicated to Jerome Myers

High School Rodeo set to wrap up today in lakecity

Hundreds of athletes are converging at the Stampede Grounds today to close out high school rodeo

AFTERBURN: How are you doing after the wildfires?

Part 1: Anxiety and stress post wildfires

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

B.C. and Alberta cellphones will light up Wednesday with emergency test signal

Mobile devices across Canada will be buzzing a little more than usual this week as emergency management officials test the new nationwide public alerting system.

‘We’re quite frustrated:’ Red tape threatens growing Arctic space industry

Years of federal bureaucratic delays may cost the North millions of dollars of investment in an emerging high-tech industry

B.C. high school students who suffered in silence now helping others

Joshua Ramon and Stephanie Barrantes speak about mental health to kids in elementary school

Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations

Scientists reported lava spewing more than 200 feet into the air in Hawaii’s recent Kilauea volcanic eruption

Hundreds mourn 45-year-old victim of Toronto van attack

A visitation was held north of Toronto for Renuka Amarasingha, one of 10 people killed in last month’s deadly van attack in Toronto

Floodwaters in New Brunswick to rise for another day

Swollen rivers across New Brunswick are still rising, flooding streets and properties

Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont.

Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 on Colome’s wild pitch in 9th

Blue Jays take on Seattle Tuesday night

Most Read

  • Likely to host May Day parade and fishing derby

    The popular Quesnel Lake fishing derby is just around the corner