Likely to host May Day parade and fishing derby

The popular Quesnel Lake fishing derby is just around the corner

The popular Quesnel Lake fishing derby is coming up this May long weekend at Likely. Angie Mindus photo

The May long weekend is coming up, and with it the annual Likely May Day Parade and Quesnel Lake Fishing Derby.

Registration for the parade gets underway at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, with the parade starting at 10 a.m.

Local restaurants will be offering breakfast specials, volunteers from the Likely Fire Rescue will be selling popcorn and members of the Likely Archery Rod and Gun club will also be on hand selling raffle tickets.

Everyone is invited to visit Likely to enjoy “the only parade you get to see twice.”

Also in Likely, on May 19, 20 and 21, is the Quesnel Lake Fishing Derby.

With more than $3,000 in prizes to be won, including a grand prize of $1,000, the fishing derby is sure to draw a crowd.

Tickets are available at the Valley General Store.

Weigh-ins will be at Cedar Point Park by boat only Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, and Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Quesnel Lake Fishing Derby is a non-profit event with proceeds going to the Likely PAC.