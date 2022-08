Opportunity to drop off power tools and appliances for recycling in Likely

An event in Likely will allow residents to drop off small appliances and power tools locally on Aug. 20. (Image submitted)

A small appliance and power tool recycling event will be coming to Likely on Aug. 20 at the Likely Community Hall.

From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., drop off small appliances, electric outdoor power equipment and power tools to be recycled.

The hall is located at 6281 Rosette Lake Road in Likely.



