Legion feeding less fortunate with weekly luncheons in Williams Lake

Volunteers make a meal to serve every Wednesday at the legion

Nancy Giesbrecht, (from left) Linda Boisvert and Lorie Wilson prepare lunch at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 in Williams Lake. Since Sept. 24, the legion has been serving a free lunch on Wednesdays to seniors in need. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Thanks to a whopping $16,000 grant from the federal government’s New Horizons for Seniors Program, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 in Williams Lake is providing a free lunch every Wednesday to seniors in need.

Volunteers Nancy Giesbrecht, Linda Boisvert, Lorie Wilson, Sherry Broomfield, Rose Pinchbeck, Vonna Underhill and Diane Bowie cook the meals on Tuesdays the day beforehand.

Wilson said they started serving the meals on Wednesday, Sept. 23 after learning they had received the grant.

“We will serve the lunches until the money runs out,” she added.

Presently they can have 42 sitting inside eating at one time.

Legion president Joyce Norberg said the legion has been busy since it reopened on June 22.

“We have had 51 applications for new memberships,” she said.

