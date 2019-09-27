Patrick Davies photos ABOVE: The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 has several lifetime members including Vivian MacNeil, (from left) Reg Norberg, Sandra Abbott and Joyce Norberg along with Harry Kristofferson (not pictured) who were in attendance at the celebration of the Legion’s rich history.

Legion celebrates 85 years of history with dinner, dance

Dozens of lakecity community members helped the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 celebrate 85 years

Since its establishment in the middle of the Great Depression, the local Legion has been committed to supporting veterans and their families through programming, funding and simply providing a place for them to gather together.

As time has gone on, they’ve kept to that commitment while also using their membership and influence to raise money to support local initiatives that benefit the youth of the lakecity.

All those gathered at the Legion were in good spirits as they recalled the old times over a few pints of beer and glasses of wine. Afterwards, they were treated to an Italian supper followed by cake, a fun quiz game and an evening performance by the Markabillies.


LEFT: Legionnaire Lloyd Giles was one of several veterans in attendance enjoying the party. Giles has been a member of the Legion for 48 years and served in the Royal Canadian Electrical Mechanical Engineers for several years. Giles hopes to beat his father’s record of 50 years in the Legion.

Most Read