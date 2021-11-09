The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 hosted a modified, virtual Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11 in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Legion Branch 139 to host scaled back Remembrance Day services in Williams Lake

Members of the public are asked not to attend

For the second year in a row, a scaled down version of the traditional Remembrance Day cenotaph service will take place in Williams Lake on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The public is being asked to stay home, but if members of the public insist on attending they will be urged strongly to respect social distancing and wear masks due to COVID-19 precautions, noted members of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139, who host the event.

While there will be no parade to the cenotaph outside of city hall, there will be some similarities of previous years’ ceremonies.

There will be two-minutes of silence at 11 a.m. Following O Canada, will be the reading of names of the fallen soldiers from the First World War and Second World War and the presentation of some wreaths.

Poppies are available by donation through participating businesses.

The Williams Lake Tribune will be providing a Facebook live of the service beginning at 10:45 a.m..

Read More: Legion marks 100th anniversary of poppy symbol during campaign launch

