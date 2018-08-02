Learn to Fish introductions being offered in Cariboo

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC is inviting families to expand their outdoor horizons

Donna Monita photo Lucas Jones is all smiles with a Rainbow Trout caught in Lac La Hache, which will be the locations of one of several upcoming Learn to Fish introductory instruction classes taking place throughout the month of August.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC is inviting families to expand their outdoor adventure horizons with free family fishing activities throughout the Cariboo.

Held in provincial parks, learn to fish programs offer introductory level instruction on freshwater fishing in B.C. while the rod loan program offers families the opportunity to explore fishing independently.

“Learn to Fish is a great place for families to discover fishing together. It’s often the start of fishing as a family outdoor activity, giving people the experience and the confidence to take up the sport,” says Jessica Yarwood, Provincial Outreach Co-ordinator.

“For families interested in exploring the lakes and rivers on their own, including visitors who didn’t pack a fishing rod, rods and tackle may be borrowed for free with our Rod Loan program.”

Learn to Fish program locations include:

· Aug. 8, Horsefly Lake Provincial Park, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

· Aug. 9, Lac La Hache Provincial Park, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Aug. 9, Sunset View Campground, Green Lake Provincial Park, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

· Aug. 10, Big Bar Lake Provincial Park, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

· Aug. 15, Ten Mile Lake Provincial Park, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Learn to Fish events are hosted on a drop-in basis for youth aged five to 15, and their families at provincial park locations. Pre-registration is required for programs in regional parks. Children under 16 aren’t required to purchase a freshwater fishing licence.

Programs cover fish identification and biology; habitat and conservation; proper fish handling; ethics, safety, and fishing regulations; fishing tackle and knot-tying. Hands-on instruction includes casting and retrieving. All the fishing equipment is provided, and the two hour programs run rain or shine.

Rod Loan programs allow families and other groups to try fishing without having to purchase gear. Families and groups can borrow spinning rods with reels and a basic box of tackle for up to a week. Permanent Rod Loan sites are at the Quesnel Visitor Centre, and the Williams Lake Visitor Centre, where the public can visit during business hours and borrow a rod and tackle for free. Anglers over 16 years old must purchase a freshwater fishing licence.

For more information on Learn to Fish and Rod Loan programs, visit our events page on our website, www.gofishbc.com. To find a Rod Loan site near you, use the Rod Loan filter on our interactive Where to Fish map.

Program cost is free, thanks to generous support from the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, Yamaha Motor Canada, Columbia Basin Trust, Rapala and Ram Trucks Canada, but donations are gratefully accepted.

For details and event listings across the province, visit gofishbc.com.

