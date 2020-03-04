Leap year birthday keeps Rose Lake couple hopping

Midge Smith, born in 1944, celebrates 19th birthday

Midge Smith (centre) celebrates a birthday with her children Craig Smith and Kendra Dixson. (Photo submitted)

A woman who celebrated her 19th birthday in the Cariboo last weekend said now that’s she is the legal age for drinking she will have to celebrate soon by going to a bar with family the next time she visits them in Kelowna.

Midge Smith of Rose Lake was born at 11 p.m. on Feb. 29, 1944 during an air raid in Henfield Sussex, England and as that was a leap year she technically only has a real birthday every four years.

She said her mom did try to hold on until March 1 to deliver.

“Growing up my parents always had a birthday celebration for me either on Feb. 28 or March 1, whichever worked out, but every four years I got an extra special one and would get a big present like a bike or luggage when I got older,” Smith told the Tribune.

Throughout the years, her birthdays usually had a theme. For her 10th birthday when she was actually 40 her friends showed up with everything a 10 year old might like, including an autograph album.

On her 15th birthday her son Craig Smith, who is a musician, and now lives in Kelowna, wrote and recorded a songoutlining just how special his mom was.

It is titled, Happy Birthday Mary Jean, which was her name before she changed it to Midge, she said.

Some of the fun lines in the lyrics of the song are, ‘she got married and had children by the time she was seven,’ ‘it seems like yesterday you were only eight years younger than me,’ and ‘now I am almost twice your age.’

A retired nurse, Smith and her husband Tom, a retired provincial court judge, have lived at Rose Lake since 1974 in their log house in the woods. They also have a daughter, Kendra Dixson, who lives in Kelowna.

Read more: Tom Smith’s aboard the Canada C3


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Midge Smith’s son, Craig Smith and daughter-in-law Mara Smith dressed for one of Midge’s birthday parties. (Photo submitted)

Midge Smith leads the bunny hop at one of her themed birthday parties. (Photo submitted)

During her 16th Birthday Rock and Roll, come as you are when you were at 16, Midge’s husband Tom, gives her a birthday kiss.

Some of the guests attending Midge Smith’s hippie-themed birthday party. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
Out in the Cold: Williams Lake firefighters take to the roof for muscular dystrophy awareness

Just Posted

Leap year birthday keeps Rose Lake couple hopping

Midge Smith, born in 1944, celebrates 19th birthday

REVIEW: Silent Sky explores wonders of cosmos and humanity

Since the dawn of humanity, people have always been asking questions about our place in the world

Pebbles the dachshund recovering after being attacked by off leash husky in Williams Lake

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

Taps flowing again for Williams Lake Indian Band

Community had been without water since Sunday

Temporary service reductions planned for Anahim Lake airport

Once the runway length and related takeoff weight is addressed, regular schedule will be resumed

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Her 2018 documentary segment Highway Mike uncovers the opioid crisis in Harlem, New York

Vancouver Island man finds propeller from plane crash in grandma’s backyard

Pilot forced to land small plane after propeller came off, engine seized

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

B.C. man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Most Read