LCSS – Williams Lake campus senior touring band to take stage for free concert March 7

Students to showcase the music they have prepared for their European tour

LCSS band students practice Monday, Feb. 28 in preparation for an upcoming concert and band tour. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Lake City Secondary School – Williams Lake Campus will be hosting a senior touring band concert on Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m.

The free concert will be on the commons stage at the school and will showcase the music the students will be performing during their European tour, which will includes the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

The students have worked incredibly hard to prepare and fundraise and will be leaving Williams Lake on March 9 for the whirlwind tour.

Come and enjoy their music and celebrate their accomplishments in getting this opportunity.

