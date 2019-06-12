Lake City Secondary Students Cory Stecyk, left), Alyson Hoy, teacher Ryan Hanley, Drew Woodford and Michael Lebrun made a presentation to city council during Tuesday’s regular meeting requesting financial assistance for a provincial youth leadership conference LCSS is hosting in October 2019. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

LCSS to host provincial student leadership convention in October 2019

It is anticipated 300 students and advisors from around B.C. will attend

Students in Williams Lake are planning to host a provincial leadership conference next fall that will attract about 300 students and advisors from around B.C.

Lake City Secondary School (LCSS) teacher Ryan Hanley, along with students Drew Woodford, Cory Stecyk and Alyson Hoy appeared as a delegation during the Tuesday, June 11 council meeting to ask for the City’s support for the BC Student Leadership Conference being held Oct. 24 to 27, 2019.

Drew, who is in Grade 11, said the conference is an annual event that helps students become better leaders.

“It gives students and advisors better opportunities to connect with others around the province,” Drew said. “It inspires student leaders and their advisors to continue to build a positive culture in their communities.”

Stecyk, a Grade 9 student, said the conference will give LCSS a chance to showcase and develop its own leadership program.

“We have approximately 40 students from LCSS helping to run the conference and we usually are only able to bring 12 to 16 students to the conferences.”

The conference will not only benefit the community, but it will give the City the opportunity to be involved in a positive provincial event, Stecyk said.

Students at the conference will participate in a food drive and do trail maintenance in the Dairy Fields and the River Valley, Stecyk added, noting the students are open to any other suggestions from council as to where they could put their efforts.

Hoy, also a Grade 11 student, requested that Mayor Walt Cobb will welcome the students during the opening ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 24.

“We are also asking the City for financial sponsorship to support our local students to attend the conference,” Hoy said, adding the goal is to gain enough support so the local students can attend for free.

“We are hoping to raise approximately $10,000,” said, adding some donations have been committed already, and that the students are applying for an event hosting grant from the City that could supply up to $1,000.

Mayor Cobb told the students it sounds like a great program.

