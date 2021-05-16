Lake City Secondary School Grade 12 students Haroop Sandhu, from left, Amrit Binning and Cleary Manning are members of the school’s horticulture club. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

LCSS horticulture club a growing success

Aspiring gardeners at a Williams Lake secondary school are earning scholarship dollars one plant at a time.

Graduating students Amrit Binning, 17, Cleary Manning, 17, and Haroop Sandhu, 17, and five other students are members of the horticulture club at Lake City Secondary School.

Teacher Jennifer Anderson described the students as super committed and said they will all be awarded a scholarship.

On Monday the three students were inside a greenhouse outside the school where the flower and vegetables they planted from seed continue to grow.

They helped with putting the greenhouse’s outside cover over the frame and transplanted the plants into bigger containers.

Two weeks ago the students were selling plants at Seedy Saturday and on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15, they will be selling plants in the parking lot at Surplus Herby’s on Mackenzie Avenue South.

All three young women have learned from the experience.

Amrit is now taking over most of the gardening at home, Cleary said she and her mom are planting more this year and Haroop has realized she enjoys the smell of basil.

“It’s nice for cooking,” Haroop said.

After graduation Amrit plans to attend Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont. to pursue an honours degree in science.

Cleary will be studying music at the University of Victoria and Haroop health sciences at the University of Toronto.


