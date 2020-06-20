LCSS 2020 graduates honoured, celebrated for achievements in Williams Lake

School District 27 Lake City Secondary School handed out many awards, scholarships and bursaries to graduating students of the class of 2020.
The four ceremonies were held, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, at the Williams Lake Campus Thursday and Friday, June 18 and 19 where graduates and their immediate family members took their turn inside the school. Graduates individually took to the stage for awards presentations and pictures.
Approximately $140,000 was awarded this year.
In all there were 265 graduates.
Awards are as follows:
Top Academic Awards (average between 94.5 and 96.3 per cent)
• Khaedren Bos
• Tessa Clement
• Cheleine Doyle
• Sara Vermeulen
• Jeffrey Vogt
• Alison Waterhouse
Lake City Secondary School District Authority Awards 2020
Indigenous Language and Culture
- Alicia William
- Cheiro Guichon
- Kristyna Stanislaus
Fine Arts
- Georgia DiMarco
- Zeah Rusch
- Macy Lainchbury
- Michaela Gilbert
ADST
- Steven Stecyk
- Keegan Hatch
Physical Activity
- Jeffrey Vogt
- Tyleen Scaiano
- Tyson Conroy
- Sam Powers
- Jace Myers
- Jacob Maas
- Taki Faubert
International Languages
- Cherie Dube
Community Service
- Warren Scrooby
Trades and Technical Training
- Aidan Herrling
- Sam Fait
- Ethan Ransome
- Chase McKinnon
Scholarship and Bursary
Award Winners 2020
Chelsea Albrechtsen Intergenerational Program Bursary
• Devyn Baerg
• Paris Masters
• Matthew Jacques
• Trevor Jacques
Alexis Creek Community Bursary
• Tanner Weetman
• Zeah Rusch
Atlantic Power Corporation Scholarships
• (Sciences) – Jeff Vogt
• (Community Involvement) – Ali Waterhouse
Henry Bob Memorial Bursary
• Cameron Prest
Bernard Boe Memorial Bursary
• Keegan Hatch
Nino Calabrese Memorial Scholarship
• Cambria McGregor
Canadian Parents for French Award
• Cherie Dube
Canadian Royal Purple Bursary
• Ali Waterhouse
• Carmen Davis
Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College Bursaries
• Drew Woodford
Cariboo – Chilcotin Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association Scholarships and Bursaries
• Tessa Clement
• Carmen Davis
• Madi Hoy
• Jaidyn Parker-Coombes
Cariboo – Chilcotin Teachers’ Association Scholarships
• Selina Farkas
• Aidan Herrling
• Megan Neufeld
• Ian Doherty
• Samuel Ratko
Cariboo Foundation Society Scholarships
• Keegan Hatch
• Ju Young Park
• Megan Neufeld
• Paris Masters
• Devyn Baerg
• Liam Lauren
• Alyson Hoy
• Chloe Lutters
• Marcus Kennedy
• Kristina Caruso
• Breanne Grondines
• Brynn Halfnights
Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Bursaries
• Cheleine Doyle
• Ksenia Tablin
Cariboo Regional District Bursary
• Tessa Clement
Cariboo Woodlot Education Society Bursary
• Jayven McBride
Castling, Douglas Memorial
• Brynn Halfnights
Catholic Women’s League Bursary
• Georgia DiMarco
Cook, Royce Memorial Bursary
• Jayven McBride
Walter and Cathy Chernoff Leadership Award
• Madi Hoy
Community Arts Council Bursary
• Isaac Shoults
Ryan Corbin Memorial Bursary
• Marcus Kennedy
Cynthia Dare Memorial Scholarship
• Tiana Brenner
Sid Davis Memorial
• Sara Vermeulen
Dawson Scholarships
• Ali Waterhouse
• Tessa Clement
Daybreak Rotary Club Bursary
• Ashia Chutskoff
Dhillon and Rai Memorial Bursary
• Jennifer Tritten
Don’t Quit Bursary – Ann Pilszek
• Isaac Shoults
Dunn and Coupal Bursary
• Michaela Gilbert
• Liam Lauren
Gordon R. Elliot Memorial Scholarship
• Cheleine Doyle
Roger Erickson Memorial Bursary
• Selina Farkas
Angela Fisher Memorial Bursary
• Jennifer Tritten
2004 Forest Capital Committee Scholarship
• Kerri Rankin
FYI Doctors Scholarship
• Cheleine Doyle
Wallace Evan Ford Memorial Bursary
• Nevaeh Bitzer
Shelley Fullerton Memorial Bursary
• Wyatt Jacobson
Jack and Hazel Gardner Memorial Bursaries
• Selina Farkas
Caleb Gill Memorial
• Shayna Chamberlin
Leslie Hall Memorial Bursary
• Tanner Weetman
Walter Hardy Memorial Bursary
• Dusti Bonner
Rusty Helgason Memorial Bursary
• Macy Lainchbury
Horsefly Women’s Institute Memorial Bursaries
• Selina Farkas
• Alyson Hoy
• Madi Hoy
Hub International – Barton Insurance Brokers’ Bursary
• Wyatt Jacobson
IKON Award
• Wyatt Jacobson
Home Hardware Bursary for the Trades
• Cameron Prest
• Ben Airey
IOUE Bursary
• Paris Masters
Laura Kaufman Memorial
• Cameron Prest
Knights of Columbus Bursaries
• Georgia DiMarco
• Nicholas Fournier-Hill
Felix & Maisie Kohnke Memorial Scholarship
• Adanna Nustad
Fred & Masako Kozuki Award
• Cameron Prest
Lake City Secondary Fine Arts Awards (BAND)
• Georgia DiMarco
• Abby Roy
• Kristyna Stanislaus
• Zeah Rusch
Lake City Secondary School Leadership Bursary
• Alyson Hoy
• Drew Woodford
Lake City Secondary School PAC Bursary
• Alicia William
• Liam Lauren
• Ali Waterhouse
• Madalyn Watts
Lakers Car Club Bursary
• Jayven McBride
• Trey Howarth
Nancy Leggett Memorial Scholarship
• Ksenia Tablin
Lioness Club Bursaries
• Adam Sytsma
• Jennifer Tritten
Lions Club Bursary
• Ju Young Park
• Alex Landry
Little Moccasins Learning Centre Bursary
• Cambria McGregor
• Summer Edgar-Talio
Joan MacDonald Memorial Bursaries
• Tanner Weetman
• Trey Howarth
Masonic Order Bursaries
• Dusti Bonner
• Clara Veenkamp
• Jaimee Martin
McMechan Award
• Jeff Vogt
Medieval Market Emerging Artist Award
• Michaela Gilbert
• Carmen Davis
Myckatyn Family Scholarship
• Khaedren Bos
• Kyler McAlister
OK Tire Bursary
• Faith Ritchot
Old Age Pensioners Organization (Branch #93) Scholarship
• Ju Young Park
Order of the Eastern Star (Princess Pine #67) Bursary
• Carmen Davis
Parent Support Group of Sacred Heart School Scholarship
• Georgia DiMarco
Roop Rathor Parmar Memorial
• Ayson Hoy
August Martin Piltz Foundation
• Brittany Boersma
• Kristina Caruso
PMT Chartered Professional Accountants Robert A. Court Memorial Bursary
• Ethan Garland
Punjabi Sports Club Bursary
• Macy Lainchbury
RCMP Citizenship Bursaries
• Matthew Jacques
• Trevor Jacques
Trudy Redl Memorial Bursary
• Dylan Higginson
Right Photography Bursary
• Breanne Grondines
Riverside Truckers’ Association Legacy List Bursaries
• Nevaeh Bitzer
• Victoria Procee
• Brady Phillips
• Shauna Walters
• Dusti Bonner
Royal Canadian Legion Branch #139 Bursaries
• Karlee Parsons
• Matthew Jacques
• Trevor Jacques
Jordan Siegmueller Memorial Bursary
• Ethan Garland
• Matthew Chipman
Skipp – Latin Memorial Golf Scholarship
• Ethan Garland
Skipp – Latin Memorial Rodeo Scholarship
• Jaedyn Shortreed
A.G. Scott Estate Scholarship
• Ksenia Tablin
• Hailey Kitsul
• Jenna Hicks
Soda Creek Truckers’ Association Bursary
• Cameryn Fowler
• Nevaeh Bitzer
South Cariboo Bar Association Scholarship
• Cheiro Guichon
Tasco Supplies Bursary
• Chloe Lutters
• Mitchell Blusson
Lyman James Thompson Memorial
• Adanna Nustad
Tolko Industries Ltd. Scholarship
• Gurkaren Boyal
• Nicholas Fournier-Hill
• Sara Vermeulen
• Adam Sytsma
• Breanne Grondines
• Jaimee Martin
UNIFOR Bursaries
• Isaac Shoults
• Jerika Meldrum
• Ethan Ransome
• Kerri Rankin
• Colton Seaward
United Steel Workers Local I-425 Bursaries
• Ethan Laurie
Kyle Vigeant Memorial for Citizenship in Sport
• Sam Powers
Ronald and Jean Duncan Waite Memorial Scholarships
• Clara Veenkamp
• Shauna Walters
• Emma Pittman
• Daniel Rutherford
• Madison Durand
• Brittany Boersma
• Aleesha Binette
• Madalyn Watts
Weldwood Truckers’ Association Bursary
• Nevaeh Bitzer
West Fraser Mills Ltd. Williams Lake Plywood Division Bursaries
• Gurkaren Boyal
• Madi Hoy
• Dayton Smith-Hall
West Fraser Mills Ltd. Williams Lake Lumber Division Scholarships
• Chelsie Jensen
• Marcus Kennedy
West Fraser Mills Ltd. Williams Lake Woods Department Scholarships
• Jerika Meldrum
• Layla Wycotte
• Alicia William
West Fraser Truckers’ Association Bursary
• Gurkaren Boyal
West Fraser Truckers’ Association Scholarships
• Matthew Chipman
• Dusti Bonner
• Victoria Procee
• Cameryn Fowler
• Brady Phillips
• Chelsie Jensen
• Marcus Kennedy
• Jaedyn Shortreed
• Pacey Boomer
Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Bursary
• Madalyn Watts
Williams Lake Community Forest Youth Award
• Jayven McBride
Williams Lake and District Credit Union Bursaries
• Devyn Baerg
• Alex Landry
• Wyatt Jacobson
Williams Lake Field Naturalists’ Bursary
• Ali Waterhouse
Williams Lake Fire Department Auxiliary Bursary
• Shayna Chamberlin
Williams Lake Log Haulers Scholarships and Bursaries
• Nevaeh Bitzer
• Brady Phillips
• Matthew Chipman
• Cameryn Fowler
Williams Lake Medical Staff Scholarships
• Warren Scrooby
• Sara Vermeulen
Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Scholarships
• Kenny Lowen Memorial – Alicia William
• Leon Whitford Memorial – Adam Sytsma
• Harry Buchanan Memorial – Hailey Kitsul
• Tyler Tenning Memorial – Niko Szekely
Williams Lake Stampede Association Scholarship
• Jennifer Tritten
Wiliams Lake Stampeders Hockey Club Bursary
• Niko Szekely
Williams Lake Student Support Fund Bursary
• Brandon Zimmer
Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society Biddy Jones Bursary
• Macy Lainchbury
Williams Lake Tribune Bursary
• Selina Farkas
Williams Lake Woodlot W1579 Bursary
• Kerri Rankin
Williams Lake Youth Soccer Scholarship
• Tiana Brenner
• Emma Pittman
• Dayton Smith-Hall
Bob Rogerson Memorial Scholarship (WLYSA)
• Ben Airey
Ken Wright Memorial Bursary (San Jose Logging)
• Jayven McBride
Wyse Family Bursary
• Kristina Caruso
Harriet Zirnhelt Memorial Bursary
• Macy Lainchbury
Zirnhelt Timber Framing Bursary
• Sam Fait
GROUP #1 – Danielle Helmer Memorial, Levitt & Weingart Elite Rugby Players Award, Graham Pritchard Rugby Dedication Award, and the Glen Jackson Memorial Bursary
• Tiana Brenner
GROUP #2 – Rob Stobbe Memorial, Donald Sutherland Memorial, and the Brett Preston Memorial Bursary
• Cassidy McGladdery
GROUP #3 – Glendale School / Irene Griffith Memorial, Satre-Graham King Memorial, and the Jack Van Diest Memorial Bursary
• Kayla Statton