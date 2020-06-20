LCSS 2020 graduates honoured, celebrated for achievements in Williams Lake

Deon Nand’s family takes photos and congratulates him as he walks across the stage for graduation. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jovita Miller walks across the stage. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sam Powers accepts an athletic award from Lake City Secondary School principal Craig Munroe. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sam Powers accepts an athletic award from Lake City Secondary School principal Craig Munroe. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lake City Secondary School Top Academic Award - Khaedren Bos Lake City Secondary School Top Academic Award - Tessa Clement Lake City Secondary School Top Academic Award - Cheleine Doyle Lake City Secondary School Top Academic Award - Sara Vermeulen Lake City Secondary School Top Academic Award and Physical Activity Award - Jeff Vogt Lake City Secondary School Top Academic Award - Ali Waterhouse Indigenous Language and Culture Award - Alicia William Indigenous Language and Culture Award - Kristyna Stanislaus Fine Arts Award - Georgia DiMarco Fine Arts Award - Zeah Rusch Fine Arts Award - Michaela Gilbert Applied Design Skills and Technology (ADST) - Steven Stecyk Applied Design Skills and Technology (ADST) - Keegan Hatch Physical Activity Award - Tyleen Scaiano Physical Activity Award - Jace Myers Physical Activity Award - Taki Faubert International Languages - Cherie Dube Community Service - Warren Scrooby Trades and Technical Training - Aidan Herrling Trades and Technical Training - Sam Fait Trades and Technical Training - Ethan Ransome Trades and Technical Training - Chase McKinnon

School District 27 Lake City Secondary School handed out many awards, scholarships and bursaries to graduating students of the class of 2020.

The four ceremonies were held, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, at the Williams Lake Campus Thursday and Friday, June 18 and 19 where graduates and their immediate family members took their turn inside the school. Graduates individually took to the stage for awards presentations and pictures.

Approximately $140,000 was awarded this year.

In all there were 265 graduates.

Awards are as follows:

Top Academic Awards (average between 94.5 and 96.3 per cent)

• Khaedren Bos

• Tessa Clement

• Cheleine Doyle

• Sara Vermeulen

• Jeffrey Vogt

• Alison Waterhouse

Lake City Secondary School District Authority Awards 2020

Indigenous Language and Culture

Alicia William

Cheiro Guichon

Kristyna Stanislaus

Fine Arts

Georgia DiMarco

Zeah Rusch

Macy Lainchbury

Michaela Gilbert

ADST

Steven Stecyk

Keegan Hatch

Physical Activity

Jeffrey Vogt

Tyleen Scaiano

Tyson Conroy

Sam Powers

Jace Myers

Jacob Maas

Taki Faubert

International Languages

Cherie Dube

Community Service

Warren Scrooby

Trades and Technical Training

Aidan Herrling

Sam Fait

Ethan Ransome

Chase McKinnon

Scholarship and Bursary

Award Winners 2020

Chelsea Albrechtsen Intergenerational Program Bursary

• Devyn Baerg

• Paris Masters

• Matthew Jacques

• Trevor Jacques

Alexis Creek Community Bursary

• Tanner Weetman

• Zeah Rusch

Atlantic Power Corporation Scholarships

• (Sciences) – Jeff Vogt

• (Community Involvement) – Ali Waterhouse

Henry Bob Memorial Bursary

• Cameron Prest

Bernard Boe Memorial Bursary

• Keegan Hatch

Nino Calabrese Memorial Scholarship

• Cambria McGregor

Canadian Parents for French Award

• Cherie Dube

Canadian Royal Purple Bursary

• Ali Waterhouse

• Carmen Davis

Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College Bursaries

• Drew Woodford

Cariboo – Chilcotin Principals’ and Vice-Principals’ Association Scholarships and Bursaries

• Tessa Clement

• Carmen Davis

• Madi Hoy

• Jaidyn Parker-Coombes

Cariboo – Chilcotin Teachers’ Association Scholarships

• Selina Farkas

• Aidan Herrling

• Megan Neufeld

• Ian Doherty

• Samuel Ratko

Cariboo Foundation Society Scholarships

• Keegan Hatch

• Ju Young Park

• Megan Neufeld

• Paris Masters

• Devyn Baerg

• Liam Lauren

• Alyson Hoy

• Chloe Lutters

• Marcus Kennedy

• Kristina Caruso

• Breanne Grondines

• Brynn Halfnights

Cariboo Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Bursaries

• Cheleine Doyle

• Ksenia Tablin

Cariboo Regional District Bursary

• Tessa Clement

Cariboo Woodlot Education Society Bursary

• Jayven McBride

Castling, Douglas Memorial

• Brynn Halfnights

Catholic Women’s League Bursary

• Georgia DiMarco

Cook, Royce Memorial Bursary

• Jayven McBride

Walter and Cathy Chernoff Leadership Award

• Madi Hoy

Community Arts Council Bursary

• Isaac Shoults

Ryan Corbin Memorial Bursary

• Marcus Kennedy

Cynthia Dare Memorial Scholarship

• Tiana Brenner

Sid Davis Memorial

• Sara Vermeulen

Dawson Scholarships

• Ali Waterhouse

• Tessa Clement

Daybreak Rotary Club Bursary

• Ashia Chutskoff

Dhillon and Rai Memorial Bursary

• Jennifer Tritten

Don’t Quit Bursary – Ann Pilszek

• Isaac Shoults

Dunn and Coupal Bursary

• Michaela Gilbert

• Liam Lauren

Gordon R. Elliot Memorial Scholarship

• Cheleine Doyle

Roger Erickson Memorial Bursary

• Selina Farkas

Angela Fisher Memorial Bursary

• Jennifer Tritten

2004 Forest Capital Committee Scholarship

• Kerri Rankin

FYI Doctors Scholarship

• Cheleine Doyle

Wallace Evan Ford Memorial Bursary

• Nevaeh Bitzer

Shelley Fullerton Memorial Bursary

• Wyatt Jacobson

Jack and Hazel Gardner Memorial Bursaries

• Selina Farkas

Caleb Gill Memorial

• Shayna Chamberlin

Leslie Hall Memorial Bursary

• Tanner Weetman

Walter Hardy Memorial Bursary

• Dusti Bonner

Rusty Helgason Memorial Bursary

• Macy Lainchbury

Horsefly Women’s Institute Memorial Bursaries

• Selina Farkas

• Alyson Hoy

• Madi Hoy

Hub International – Barton Insurance Brokers’ Bursary

• Wyatt Jacobson

IKON Award

• Wyatt Jacobson

Home Hardware Bursary for the Trades

• Cameron Prest

• Ben Airey

IOUE Bursary

• Paris Masters

Laura Kaufman Memorial

• Cameron Prest

Knights of Columbus Bursaries

• Georgia DiMarco

• Nicholas Fournier-Hill

Felix & Maisie Kohnke Memorial Scholarship

• Adanna Nustad

Fred & Masako Kozuki Award

• Cameron Prest

Lake City Secondary Fine Arts Awards (BAND)

• Georgia DiMarco

• Abby Roy

• Kristyna Stanislaus

• Zeah Rusch

Lake City Secondary School Leadership Bursary

• Alyson Hoy

• Drew Woodford

Lake City Secondary School PAC Bursary

• Alicia William

• Liam Lauren

• Ali Waterhouse

• Madalyn Watts

Lakers Car Club Bursary

• Jayven McBride

• Trey Howarth

Nancy Leggett Memorial Scholarship

• Ksenia Tablin

Lioness Club Bursaries

• Adam Sytsma

• Jennifer Tritten

Lions Club Bursary

• Ju Young Park

• Alex Landry

Little Moccasins Learning Centre Bursary

• Cambria McGregor

• Summer Edgar-Talio

Joan MacDonald Memorial Bursaries

• Tanner Weetman

• Trey Howarth

Masonic Order Bursaries

• Dusti Bonner

• Clara Veenkamp

• Jaimee Martin

McMechan Award

• Jeff Vogt

Medieval Market Emerging Artist Award

• Michaela Gilbert

• Carmen Davis

Myckatyn Family Scholarship

• Khaedren Bos

• Kyler McAlister

OK Tire Bursary

• Faith Ritchot

Old Age Pensioners Organization (Branch #93) Scholarship

• Ju Young Park

Order of the Eastern Star (Princess Pine #67) Bursary

• Carmen Davis

Parent Support Group of Sacred Heart School Scholarship

• Georgia DiMarco

Roop Rathor Parmar Memorial

• Ayson Hoy

August Martin Piltz Foundation

• Brittany Boersma

• Kristina Caruso

PMT Chartered Professional Accountants Robert A. Court Memorial Bursary

• Ethan Garland

Punjabi Sports Club Bursary

• Macy Lainchbury

RCMP Citizenship Bursaries

• Matthew Jacques

• Trevor Jacques

Trudy Redl Memorial Bursary

• Dylan Higginson

Right Photography Bursary

• Breanne Grondines

Riverside Truckers’ Association Legacy List Bursaries

• Nevaeh Bitzer

• Victoria Procee

• Brady Phillips

• Shauna Walters

• Dusti Bonner

Royal Canadian Legion Branch #139 Bursaries

• Karlee Parsons

• Matthew Jacques

• Trevor Jacques

Jordan Siegmueller Memorial Bursary

• Ethan Garland

• Matthew Chipman

Skipp – Latin Memorial Golf Scholarship

• Ethan Garland

Skipp – Latin Memorial Rodeo Scholarship

• Jaedyn Shortreed

A.G. Scott Estate Scholarship

• Ksenia Tablin

• Hailey Kitsul

• Jenna Hicks

Soda Creek Truckers’ Association Bursary

• Cameryn Fowler

• Nevaeh Bitzer

South Cariboo Bar Association Scholarship

• Cheiro Guichon

Tasco Supplies Bursary

• Chloe Lutters

• Mitchell Blusson

Lyman James Thompson Memorial

• Adanna Nustad

Tolko Industries Ltd. Scholarship

• Gurkaren Boyal

• Nicholas Fournier-Hill

• Sara Vermeulen

• Adam Sytsma

• Breanne Grondines

• Jaimee Martin

UNIFOR Bursaries

• Isaac Shoults

• Jerika Meldrum

• Ethan Ransome

• Kerri Rankin

• Colton Seaward

United Steel Workers Local I-425 Bursaries

• Ethan Laurie

Kyle Vigeant Memorial for Citizenship in Sport

• Sam Powers

Ronald and Jean Duncan Waite Memorial Scholarships

• Clara Veenkamp

• Shauna Walters

• Emma Pittman

• Daniel Rutherford

• Madison Durand

• Brittany Boersma

• Aleesha Binette

• Madalyn Watts

Weldwood Truckers’ Association Bursary

• Nevaeh Bitzer

West Fraser Mills Ltd. Williams Lake Plywood Division Bursaries

• Gurkaren Boyal

• Madi Hoy

• Dayton Smith-Hall

West Fraser Mills Ltd. Williams Lake Lumber Division Scholarships

• Chelsie Jensen

• Marcus Kennedy

West Fraser Mills Ltd. Williams Lake Woods Department Scholarships

• Jerika Meldrum

• Layla Wycotte

• Alicia William

West Fraser Truckers’ Association Bursary

• Gurkaren Boyal

West Fraser Truckers’ Association Scholarships

• Matthew Chipman

• Dusti Bonner

• Victoria Procee

• Cameryn Fowler

• Brady Phillips

• Chelsie Jensen

• Marcus Kennedy

• Jaedyn Shortreed

• Pacey Boomer

Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Bursary

• Madalyn Watts

Williams Lake Community Forest Youth Award

• Jayven McBride

Williams Lake and District Credit Union Bursaries

• Devyn Baerg

• Alex Landry

• Wyatt Jacobson

Williams Lake Field Naturalists’ Bursary

• Ali Waterhouse

Williams Lake Fire Department Auxiliary Bursary

• Shayna Chamberlin

Williams Lake Log Haulers Scholarships and Bursaries

• Nevaeh Bitzer

• Brady Phillips

• Matthew Chipman

• Cameryn Fowler

Williams Lake Medical Staff Scholarships

• Warren Scrooby

• Sara Vermeulen

Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Scholarships

• Kenny Lowen Memorial – Alicia William

• Leon Whitford Memorial – Adam Sytsma

• Harry Buchanan Memorial – Hailey Kitsul

• Tyler Tenning Memorial – Niko Szekely

Williams Lake Stampede Association Scholarship

• Jennifer Tritten

Wiliams Lake Stampeders Hockey Club Bursary

• Niko Szekely

Williams Lake Student Support Fund Bursary

• Brandon Zimmer

Williams Lake Studio Theatre Society Biddy Jones Bursary

• Macy Lainchbury

Williams Lake Tribune Bursary

• Selina Farkas

Williams Lake Woodlot W1579 Bursary

• Kerri Rankin

Williams Lake Youth Soccer Scholarship

• Tiana Brenner

• Emma Pittman

• Dayton Smith-Hall

Bob Rogerson Memorial Scholarship (WLYSA)

• Ben Airey

Ken Wright Memorial Bursary (San Jose Logging)

• Jayven McBride

Wyse Family Bursary

• Kristina Caruso

Harriet Zirnhelt Memorial Bursary

• Macy Lainchbury

Zirnhelt Timber Framing Bursary

• Sam Fait

GROUP #1 – Danielle Helmer Memorial, Levitt & Weingart Elite Rugby Players Award, Graham Pritchard Rugby Dedication Award, and the Glen Jackson Memorial Bursary

• Tiana Brenner

GROUP #2 – Rob Stobbe Memorial, Donald Sutherland Memorial, and the Brett Preston Memorial Bursary

• Cassidy McGladdery

GROUP #3 – Glendale School / Irene Griffith Memorial, Satre-Graham King Memorial, and the Jack Van Diest Memorial Bursary

• Kayla Statton

