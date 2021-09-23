Latter Day Saints hosting Thanksgiving food drive for Salvation Army

There will be a Salvation Army food bank drive Saturday, Sept. 25 organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints will be doing its annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Sept. 25 for the Salvation Army Food Bank in Williams Lake.

One of the organizers, Kera Judd, said volunteers began dropping paper bags at homes around the city on Monday and anyone who wants to donate can fill the bag with non-perishable food and leave it where it can be seen outside for pick up on Saturday by 9 a.m.

“We hope to have all the bags picked up by 11 a.m. and will not be knocking on anyone’s doors,” Judd said, noting they cannot accept cash donations.

Anyone wanting to donate cash can do so directly to the Salvation Army website or at Save-on-Foods in Williams Lake.

If someone wants to donate but did not receive a bag, donations will be accepted at Poppy Home, 2 Second Ave. South until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

“We have about 25 volunteers and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue helping us,” Judd added.

Tamara Robinson of the Salvation Army, said whatever people want to donate will be put to good use.

“We can always use canned meats or canned fish, peanut butter and cereal,” Robinson said.



