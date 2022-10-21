Large pumpkin donated for Williams Lake Halloween Fest guessing game

Halloween Festival co-ordinator Jazmyn Lyons, centre, received a donation from Karen Sepkowski, left, and Kim Sepkowski that will be used for a guess the weight of the pumpkin contest during the festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Halloween Festival co-ordinator Jazmyn Lyons, centre, received a donation from Karen Sepkowski, left, and Kim Sepkowski that will be used for a guess the weight of the pumpkin contest during the festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Liam Hawkes picks out a pumpkin to take home from the pumpkin patch at Karen and Kim Sepkowski’s place. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Liam Hawkes picks out a pumpkin to take home from the pumpkin patch at Karen and Kim Sepkowski’s place. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Guessing the weight of a pumpkin will be one of the activities for the upcoming Halloween Fest being organized by the city and newly-elected city councillor Jazmyn Lyons.

The festival takes place Saturday, Oct. 29 and will include a children’s carnival and an outdoor market with food vendors, games and activities from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, a family dance from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Gibraltar Room and an adult party from 9 p.m. to midnight with live entertainment, a costume contest and more.

While the carnival is free, tickets for both dances are available at The Realm of Toys and Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

On Thanksgiving weekend Karen and Kim Sepkowski who have a large pumpkin patch at their Anderson Road property off Dog Creek Road donated the pumpkin to Lyons thinking it would be a fun addition to the festival.

