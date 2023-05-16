Lakers Car Club gearing up for annual spring roundup, show and shine, Williams Lake May 27, 28

Behind the driver’s seat, club president Paul Christianson shooting for 220 registrations

The route marked with arrows for the Lakers Car Club cruise through Williams Lake on Saturday, May 27 beginning at 4 p.m. departing from the Tourism Discovery Centre. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Mark your calendars for the 27th Annual Lakers Car Club Spring Roundup set for May 27 and 28 in Williams Lake.

Club president Paul Christanson and events coordinator Lana Shields are both looking forward to seeing familiar and new faces over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 27 registration begins at 11 a.m. at the Tourism Discovery Centre following by a poker run from noon to 3 p.m.

The popular cruise departs from the Tourism Discovery Centre at 4 p.m. heading toward Williams Lake along Highway 97.

At the Y-intersection the cruise will head north, turning left at Toop Road, along Eleventh Avenue North.

Turning left at Blair Street drivers will proceed to Western Avenue going to the end to drive past Retiremen Concepts Seniors Village.

They will then proceed along Western Avenue to Clearview Cresecent, down Carson Drive past Kiwanis Park and in front of Age Care Living on Fourth Avenue North.

Turning onto Borland Street, the cruise will proceed past Boitanio Park, around the corner, left on Oliver Street and then out Highway 97.

New this year, before returning to the Laughing Loon Restaurant for a dinner, the cruise will include a loop out to Williams Lake First Nation’s community of Sugar Cane community and past the new homes near Coyote Rock Golf Course.

“People will have the opportunity to watch the cars go by and we encourage them to set up lawn chairs,” Christianson said.

Sunday’s Show and Shine starts at 10 a.m. and similar to last year will be held on Oliver Street near First Avenue and along First Avenue for two blocks.

Returning for a repeat appearance will be float plane pilot Jessica James who grew up in Nimpo Lake and plays a lead role in History Channel’s Lost Car Rescue.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and Christianson said there will be more food vendors this year, including the club’s own hot dog stand.

So far registration is on par with last year as of Monday, May 15.

Christianson, however, is hoping to beat last year’s 207 entries and has set a goal for 220 entries.

“I am impressed with the numbers from out of town,” he said, noting car owners are coming from Surrey, Vancouver and area, Terrace, Washington State, Vernon and Kamloops.

With the late spring, some of local club members have not registered their vehicles yet and have not signed up for the weekend’s events, Shields said.

A raffle is underway for door prizes with all proceeds going to the Rotary Club’s Starfish Back pack program.

First prize is a voucher from Central Mountain Air for two flights from Williams Lake to Vancouver return with $500 spending money provided by the Lakers.

With the countdown on, Christianson said he is looking forward to another successful event.

Touching his heart and thumping it a few times with his fist, he said it always makes him feel good to chat with people and put faces to the names of those who have registered for the first time to participate.

Both Christianson and Shields will be entering their own cars they confirmed.

“I love the cars, of course,” Sheilds said. “But I also love visiting with everybody and catching up.”

Anyone wanting more information or to register is asked to call Paul at 250-392-5398.

Rain or shine the event will go ahead.



