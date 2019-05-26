Lakers Car Club celebrating 25th annual Spring Roundup

On Third Avenue North from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday 200 vintage cars will be showed and shined

Join the Lakers Car Club in celebrating the 25th anniversary of their annual Spring Roundup this weekend.

After registration, the Lakers Poker Run and an evening cruise on Saturday, May 25 at the Tourism Discovery Centre and a dinner the club is ready to kick things into high gear for Sunday, May 26. They invite everyone to come out to Third Avenue North starting at 10 a.m. 4 p.m. to see some of the oldest and most exotic cars in the Cariboo on display.

Lakers Car Club President Phil Tanner said that this year’s poker run was their most successful yet, despite frequent bouts of rain throughout the day. They had over 30 competitors take part and well over 18 local businesses take part in the event.

The weather on Sunday is supposed to be beautiful, Tanner said. so he encourages everyone to come on out to the car show and enjoy the show and shine. The event will be going on all day or until whenever people grow tired of it, Tanner said. The awards portion of the show will be occurring at 3:30 p.m.

Read More: Lakers Car Club cruising in style for 25th annual Spring Roundup May 25-26

Even for those who are not necissarily automobile lovers, Tanner said there are plenty of raffle and door prizes to take part in as well as the “best hot dogs in the Cariboo.” For those who do love vintage cars, there will be well over 200 to look at Tanner said from across the province and contingents from Oregon and Washington state.

“Anything that’s in your taste is going to be there. it’s great fun and hopefully, everybody can come down,” Tanner said.

The Children’s Festival is also occurring nearby in Boitanio Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. something Tanner wished to point out and cross promote. All of the “amazing amount of money” they raise at the Lakers Car Club goes right back into the community, specifically to programs and events that benefit and support the youth of the lakecity.

“Come on down and support us and you’ll be supporting yourself,” Miller said.



A small selection of the vintage cars on display at the Lakers Car Club’s 25th annual Spring Roundup. Patrick Davies Photo.