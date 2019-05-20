The annual Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition will take place in Williams Lake this year, June 1. (Black Press file photo)

Lakecity to host Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition June 1

Williams Lake will be hosting the 2019 Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition

Williams Lake will be hosting the 2019 Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition on June 1, 2019.

The competition has been held annually since the 1950s to bring together mine rescue teams from across B.C. to test their emergency response and rescue abilities in either surface or underground competitions in a one-day event open to the public.

All mines in the province are required to have emergency response capabilities under the Health, Safety and Reclamation Code for Mines in B.C.

This requirement has made the B.C. mining industry a worldwide model for the implementation of health and safety practices.

The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources supports the competition to ensure a very high level of mine rescue competence.

READ MORE: Gibraltar wins at mine rescue competition

In addition, the competition enables B.C. mines to maintain consistent standards of training and procedures so that they can provide mutual aid to one another in the event of an emergency.

Teams are tested for their knowledge of the Western Canada Mine Rescue Manual in three main categories: three person first aid, surface mine rescue and underground mine rescue.

Winners of this event are invited to compete in the Western Region Mine Rescue Competition, hosted biennially by the City of Fernie, B.C.

Mine rescue has existed in B.C. to assist in mine emergencies since 1909.

Under the Health, Safety and Reclamation Code for Mines in British Columbia, all mines are required to provide emergency response capabilities.

Williams Lake city council committed $10,000 in the City’s budget toward hosting the competition.

