Brooklyn Best (from left), 5, Tatiana Willier, 9, and twins Paisley Walstra and Maeleigh Walstra, 7, enjoy some sunshine at Kiwanis Park Sunday afternoon in Williams Lake. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Lakecity residents take full advantage of sunny Sunday

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of above 10C throughout the week

Residents and families in Williams Lake took full advantage of Sunday’s beautiful, sunny weather.

Kiwanis Park was a busy scene as children and their parents soaked in the Sunday sunshine where temperatures hovered most of the day around 10C.

The parking lot at Scout Island, meanwhile, was also filled with vehicles as residents were busy getting outdoors for a stroll through the nature sanctuary.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of above 10C throughout the week, with nothing but sunny skies in the forecast, according to Environment Canada.

