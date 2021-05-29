Dan Hutchings, the Williams Lake Kidney Walk Volunteer Team Lead with the Kidney Foundation of Canada, is encouraging residents to take part in this year’s annual Kidney Walk on Sunday, June 6 — taking place virtually this year again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Dan Hutchings, the Williams Lake Kidney Walk Volunteer Team Lead with the Kidney Foundation of Canada, is encouraging residents to take part in this year’s annual Kidney Walk on Sunday, June 6 — taking place virtually this year again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Lakecity resident battling kidney disease encourages annual walk participation

“I was healthy my whole life up until then [2008],” Hutchings said.

Dan Hutchings has a personal connection to promoting this year’s Kidney Walk in the lakecity, coming up Sunday, June 6.

The 35-year-old Williams Lake Kidney Walk volunteer team lead has been battling kidney disease since 2008.

Currently, he spends four hours a day, three times a week, hooked up to a kidney dialysis machine at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital to keep him alive after developing a condition called glomerulonephritis, which caused both his original kidneys to fail.

“I was healthy my whole life up until then [2008],” Hutchings said, who was 21 years old at the time.

“Basically kidney disease can be either genetic, or your body just decides it doesn’t want to produce this IgA (Immunoglobulin A) antibody anymore.”

IgA buildup prevents the kidneys from filtering waste and excess water, leading to the loss of kidney function.

But in 2010 Hutchings, who was living in Lethbridge, Alta. at the time, was offered hope in the form of a successful kidney donation from a family member — his uncle’s wife.

For almost eight years after, Hutchings found himself healthy again, when a bout with meningitis proved disastrous.

“I lost my transplanted kidney in 2017,” he said. “When that happened I was in the hospital for 18 days. I didn’t know who I was, or who my family was, and one day I just kind of popped out of it, and I’m lucky to be here today.”

Back on kidney dialysis, Hutchings is once again awaiting a kidney donation.

Two years ago, Hutchings moved to Williams Lake with his fiancé, Chelsey Auger, who he said has been the “rock that keeps me going” through his entire battle.

“Today I have enough energy to go back to work,” he said, noting he recently started working a job in sales at Canadian Tire, however, remains extremely careful due to the combination of being immunocompromised and the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m now back on the list and that’s for a deceased donor, but I’m still actively searching for a live donor,” he said. “I’m just trying to stay healthy, stay active and keep my heart healthy for surgery when that big day comes.”

As for the Kidney Foundation of Canada — the organization behind hosting the annual Kidney Walk — Hutchings said they’ve been invaluable providing resources, connections and support.

“They are the reason I feel so strongly about supporting this cause, and raising money for the organization,” he said. “And I’ve been through it. It gives me a good feeling to advocate for others who maybe can’t speak up, and it feels good to voice my opinion.”

Hutchings would also like to encourage residents to fill out their organ donor card and stressed the importance of peoples’ ability to help save a life.

Anyone wishing to take part in this year’s Williams Lake Kidney Walk, which is slated to get underway virtually in Western Canada on Sunday, June 6 at 9 a.m., can do so by signing up at www.kidneywalk.ca either as an individual, a local business or as part of a team.

READ MORE: Thousands raised during annual Williams Lake Kidney Walk

Hutchings noted everyone is welcome to join his team, as well, aptly named ‘Cool Beans,’ when registering on the Kidney Walk website. Donations can also be made to the Cool Beans team here.

Walk participants, meanwhile, will be left to their own devices as no formal event — normally in Boitanio Park in Williams Lake — is currently permitted under provincial health guidelines surrounding the pandemic.

“I’m planning on clocking maybe 15 kilometres on that day,” Hutchings said. “But it’s totally up to people to do whatever they’re comfortable with.”

Walkers can then submit their videos focusing on this year’s theme of ‘Strength, Hope and Courage’ to the hashtags #KidneyWalkCanada, #KidneyBCBrand and #kidneywalkcanada_tweets.

Currently, 214 participants are registered across Canada spread across 46 teams —a number Hutchings would like to see rise by walk time.

“Then hopefully next year, once this COVID thing is all over, we can do a big (in person) celebration.”

 


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cataline Kindergarten class hosting online auction to help boys and girls club, Bertoli family

Just Posted

Dan Hutchings, the Williams Lake Kidney Walk Volunteer Team Lead with the Kidney Foundation of Canada, is encouraging residents to take part in this year’s annual Kidney Walk on Sunday, June 6 — taking place virtually this year again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Lakecity resident battling kidney disease encourages annual walk participation

“I was healthy my whole life up until then [2008],” Hutchings said.

St. Joseph’s Mission operated near Williams Lake from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. The school was demolished in 1987. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Indigenous communities rocked by Kamloops residential school burial discovery

St. Joseph’s Mission survivor calls for similar analysis at Williams lake site, and across Canada

Open burning (Black Press Media)
BC Wildfire Service expands Category 3 open fire prohibition

Prohibition is to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety

Oliver Rujanschi (Photo submitted)
Search and rescue, RCMP, respond to report of missing person in Williams Lake

“[We] will be conducting grid searches within and beyond the City limits today.”

Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo /Matt Slocum)
60 new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health

There are 507 active cases in the region currently

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police arrested four more old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28. (Black Press file photo)
Protesters removed from trees as arrests continue on Vancouver Island

4 arrested Friday, bringing total to 137 since May 17

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Lynnae Erick and her daugher. (Lynnae Erick/Facebook)
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after her COVID jab, eliciting false claims the vaccine was responsible

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

Most Read