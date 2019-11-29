Monica Lamb-Yorski photo Lake City Secondary Columneetza campus students Hannah James (left front row), Sarah Forseille, Zanni Craig, Martin Vandale, along with RCMP Const. Graeme Pettersen, (left back row ) education assistants Kyla Irwin, Kelly Croft, student Jorja August, education assistant J.J. Jackson and substitute teacher Brendon Pritchard participated in a Movember photo op Monday, Nov. 25.

Lake City Secondary students at Columneetza mark Movember

The students also had a visit from the RCMP

A group of students at Lake City Secondary Columneetza campus donned moustaches momentarily this week to mark Movember

The inspiration of life skills unit teacher, Antonio Berardi, who has overcome cancer himself and lost a brother to cancer, the students were excited to participate and excited that RCMP Constables Graeme Pettersen and Joel Kooger were joining them for the occasion.

Student Hannah James even wore a police hat “because the police were coming.”

Education assistant Kayla Irawan said Berardi, who was absent Monday, has been a big supporter of Movember and raises money at the school for the cause.

Read more: 1/3 of Canadian men won’t share their feelings for fear of being ‘unmanly’: report

J.J. Jackson, also an education assistant, said the students were excited to have the police officers visit their classroom.

“The teachers and EAs are all very lucky to come and work with these students each and every day,” he added.

Movember raises awareness and funds as a charity each year to change the face of men’s health in the areas of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

In 2018, Movember raised $81.1 million in Canada alone, while in 20 countries across the globe a total of $98.6 million was raised.


