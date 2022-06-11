Lake City Secondary School students receive top honours in academics

Seven graduates from Lake City Secondary School were honoured as the top academic students in arts and sciences this year, having maintained more than a 96 per cent average in courses taken in both Grade 11 and 12.
The students’ names were announced during the LCSS graduation ceremonies held Friday, June 10, 2022.
Lake City Secondary School Top Academic Awards 2022 were awarded to:
Carmen Dyck, Thomas Kaiser, Austin McAlister, Madigan Riplinger, Jessica Tritten, Grace Turner and Koen Vogt.
Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.