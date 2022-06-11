Lake City Secondary School students receive district authority awards

23 students were given the top honours

Lake City Secondary School students received district authority awards during the school graduation ceremonies Friday evening, June 10 at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The District/Authority scholarships are awarded to high school graduates who have demonstrated excellence in their chosen area.

This year there were 23 students from Lake City Secondary School who received District Authority Awards 2022 in seven categories. The awards were announced during the LCSS graduation ceremonies Friday evening, June 10 in Williams Lake.

They are as follows;

a. Indigenous Language and Culture

Xeni Lulua

Tyrone Nahbexie

Jorga Gilpin

Faith Johnny

b. Fine Arts

Crystal Jessee

Jessica Tritten

Koen Vogt

Jayvas Char

Rachel Folland

c. ADST – Applied Design, Skills, and Technologies

Denza Phung

Thea Lutters

Nathan Boehm

d. Physical Activity

Alex Kaufman

Taylor Fitzgerald

Grace Turner

e. International Languages

Ava Cameron

f. Community Service

Kendra Parent

Austin McAlister

g. Trades and Technical Training

Cole Rochefort

Logan Dyer

Dillon Russell

Seth Hoefels

Alysha Buchi

