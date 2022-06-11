Lake City Secondary School students receive district authority awards

The District/Authority scholarships are awarded to high school graduates who have demonstrated excellence in their chosen area.
This year there were 23 students from Lake City Secondary School who received District Authority Awards 2022 in seven categories. The awards were announced during the LCSS graduation ceremonies Friday evening, June 10 in Williams Lake.
They are as follows;
a. Indigenous Language and Culture
Xeni Lulua
Tyrone Nahbexie
Jorga Gilpin
Faith Johnny
b. Fine Arts
Crystal Jessee
Jessica Tritten
Koen Vogt
Jayvas Char
Rachel Folland
c. ADST – Applied Design, Skills, and Technologies
Denza Phung
Thea Lutters
Nathan Boehm
d. Physical Activity
Alex Kaufman
Taylor Fitzgerald
Grace Turner
e. International Languages
Ava Cameron
f. Community Service
Kendra Parent
Austin McAlister
g. Trades and Technical Training
Cole Rochefort
Logan Dyer
Dillon Russell
Seth Hoefels
Alysha Buchi
