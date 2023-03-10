The group of senior touring band students at Vancouver International Airport on March 10 en route to their European tour over spring break. (Dean Baumann photo)

Lake City Secondary School senior touring band takes off for Europe

Dozens of students head overseas to perform

The Lake City Secondary senior touring band has begun their long journey from Williams Lake to Europe today.

The group of over 40 students, teachers and chaperones will be making their way through security and airports with extra large luggage allotments given all the instruments they need to bring along.

Students will be performing four concerts while in the Netherlands, France and Belgium over spring break.

