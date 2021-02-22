This year’s Pink Shirt Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24, with the focus being “lift each other up.” (File image)

Lake City Secondary School prepping for Pink Shirt Day Feb. 24

Resources have been provided for staff to share with their students

The power of pink will be on display at schools throughout School District 27 next week for Pink Shirt Day, or Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a wrinkle in normal Pink Shirt Day events held at schools throughout B.C., the important event will still be recognized, and celebrated, in the district.

At Lake City Secondary School’s Williams Lake Campus, leadership teacher Caitlin Sabatino said the day will look a little different, however, noted its significance.

This Pink Shirt Day, the focus is “lift each other up.”

“COVID-19 has made teaching leadership challenging this year as any events and gatherings that could include guest speakers can’t exist as they previously had,” Sabatino said, but noted the class is encouraging all staff and students to wear pink clothing items.

“Several staff already ordered custom (pink) LCSS shirts earlier this term.”

Resources have also been provided for staff to share with their students.

“On Pink Shirt Day we’ll be doing random acts of kindness around the school, as well as displays up in the commons that students can have a look at throughout the day.”

Sabatino said she hopes students and staff embrace the annual event, and spread its message.

“It is one day out of the year to really focus on reducing and, hopefully, eliminate bullying behaviour in every day life,” she said, noting one of the most problematic ways they see bullying take place at the high school level is through social media apps.

“If we can bring more awareness to how prevalant and hurtful bullying can be, online and offline, hopefully we can help someone, or many people at the school, and help make a change.”

LCSS, meanwhile, has partnered with Do-More Promotional in Williams Lake to sell Gildan T-shirts and hoodies (choose from one of seven designs, including one for LCSS). Proceeds of every pink shirt sale will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake. Shirts are $20, hoodies are $40, and can be ordered through Do-More Promotional.

 


Williams Lake

