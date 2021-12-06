Lake City Secondary School hockey program gets new trailer

Lake City Secondary School teacher Terry Duff (left) accepts a donation of a new equipment trailer for the hockey program from Kelly Carson of Chemo RV recently. (Photo submitted)

Chemo RV donated a much-needed trailer to the Lake City Secondary School hockey program which will transport student gear back and forth from the school to Cariboo Memorial Complex and Total Ice.

The school staff wanted to give a huge thank you to Chemo RV for this donation, which was recently presented to hockey teacher Terry Duff.

Up until receiving this new covered trailer, Mr. Duff was using a smaller trailer open to the elements to transport the gear.

