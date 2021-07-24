Labour of love: Scout Island Nature Centre gets new entrance

Many businesses and individuals made the project possible

Sue Hemphill, executive director for the Scout Island Nature Centre, is thankful for all who made the new Scout Island Nature Centre entrance possible. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Thanks to many donations of time and money, the new entrance at the Scout Island Nature House is complete – and it is beautiful.

“This was a true community effort,” noted Sue Hemphill, executive director for the Scout Island Nature Centre.

“Thank you to all who made it possible.”

This new entrance was made possible with grants from:

City of Williams Lake, Rona Williams Lake, BC Rehab Foundation, Rick Hansen Foundation – BC Accessibility Grant and Smith Timber Works who produced the beautiful porch and took the extra care to adapt to the nature centre’s needs.

There were also generous donations of time, equipment and volunteer hours from local businesses:

Don Gessinger – design drawings, Randy Gilkinson – planning, Broadway Rentals – security fencing, Central Interior Concrete Services –equipment operation, United Concrete – material discounts, Rona Williams Lake – material discounts and shipping, Neil Gerrior – electrical work and E.B. Horseman – light fixtures.

Last but not least, Hemphill said 800 hours of volunteer time valued at just over $30,000 from the Williams Lake Field Naturalists also added to the project.

Read More: ‘Heather’s Room’ to provide safety, comfort in bereavement support

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake