Sue Hemphill, executive director for the Scout Island Nature Centre, is thankful for all who made the new Scout Island Nature Centre entrance possible. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Sue Hemphill, executive director for the Scout Island Nature Centre, is thankful for all who made the new Scout Island Nature Centre entrance possible. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Labour of love: Scout Island Nature Centre gets new entrance

Many businesses and individuals made the project possible

Thanks to many donations of time and money, the new entrance at the Scout Island Nature House is complete – and it is beautiful.

“This was a true community effort,” noted Sue Hemphill, executive director for the Scout Island Nature Centre.

“Thank you to all who made it possible.”

This new entrance was made possible with grants from:

City of Williams Lake, Rona Williams Lake, BC Rehab Foundation, Rick Hansen Foundation – BC Accessibility Grant and Smith Timber Works who produced the beautiful porch and took the extra care to adapt to the nature centre’s needs.

There were also generous donations of time, equipment and volunteer hours from local businesses:

Don Gessinger – design drawings, Randy Gilkinson – planning, Broadway Rentals – security fencing, Central Interior Concrete Services –equipment operation, United Concrete – material discounts, Rona Williams Lake – material discounts and shipping, Neil Gerrior – electrical work and E.B. Horseman – light fixtures.

Last but not least, Hemphill said 800 hours of volunteer time valued at just over $30,000 from the Williams Lake Field Naturalists also added to the project.

Read More: ‘Heather’s Room’ to provide safety, comfort in bereavement support

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
PRIME TIME: Chilco Choate reflects back on life in the bush
Next story
Pet food, water store giving away food to wildfire evacuees with dogs, cats

Just Posted

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. The governments of Canada and Alberta have signed an agreement on an extension to the Canada-Alberta Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta renews child-care deal with Ottawa; prolongs talks about $10 a day program

Williams Lake City Hall (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Williams Lake city council eyes flying Indigenous flag on city property

Marian Marinescu, left, and Stuart Spencer, of FP innovations with one of three chippers used in a trial at the UBC Research Forest property on Fox Mountain.
Wood chipper trials underway at UBC Alex Fraser Research Forest

City of Williams Lake summer staff Tianna Brenner, left, and Morgan Worthington work on the flower gardens Tuesday morning, July 20. (Angie Mindus photo)
City of Williams Lake staff keep flowers looking bright and beautiful downtown