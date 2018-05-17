Kiwanis spray park popular with warm-weather trend

Environment Canada is predicting the warm weather to continue into next week

Olivia Harvey, 4, was one of many local children taking advantage of the Kiwanis Spray Park this week as temperatures increased in the Cariboo. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Youngsters in Williams Lake have been enjoying the opportunity to cool down at the Kiwanis Spray Park as warm temperatures persist in the Cariboo.

Every day this week there have been children in their bathing suits playing in the park as word gets out the water has been turned on.

According to Environment Canada, Thursday could see a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, with a risk of thunderstorms later on.

The forecast is showing more sun into the next week with highs of 26C Friday and Saturday, slightly lower on Sunday with a bit of rain, but beginning to climb again on Monday.