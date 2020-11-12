KiNiKiNik hosts annual Christmas market at Redstone

KiNiKiNik hosted an annual Christmas market on Sunday, Nov.8. Barbara Schellenberg takes a brief pause from operating the cash register at KiNiKiNiK Store & Gift shop. (Rebecca Dyok photo) Bronte Dureault (right) attended the market with her friend Andrea Robinson from Alexis Creek who was selling photos and prints. (Rebecca Dyok photo) Baking and sewing by Dorothy Evans of Tatlayoko sold quickly. A grandmother of four, Evans said she is looking forward to soon be welcoming a great-grandchild. Artist Kathy Butler uses a variety of mediums including pen, ink, acrylics and pastels. (Rebecca Dyok photo) Evelyn Dick (left) was selling beading and mocassins with her mother Marlene Hink. Both are from Tl’etinqox (Anaham). Carol Hilton and Lesley Lloyd were pleased to attend the market as many others have been cancelled. (Rebecca Dyok photo) Jim Maurer (left), Linda Maurer, Zaira Kuehn and Jaris Kuehn sold a variety of Swiss cookies with parents Barbara Kuehn (back left) and Claudia Maurer. Both families moved to the Chilcotin from Switzerland. KiNiKiNik went ahead with an early bird Christmas market held earlier this month. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

The pandemic did not cancel KiNiKiNik’s annual early bird Christmas market.

Hundreds made the nearly 150-kilometre drive west of Williams Lake and from throughout the Chilcotin to purchase gifts from local vendors and enjoy a meal at the KiNiKiNik Restaurant, Store and Accommodations Sunday, Nov. 8.

Face masks were not required while inside the main building and small cottages where more vendors could be found.

KiNiKiNik offers a restaurant, gift shop and accommodations at Redstone as well as Pasture to Plate Organic Products.

“It’s great. It’s wonderful,” said Williams Lake potter Lesley Lloyd with Carol Hilton who noted many market favorites including the Medieval Market have been canceled this year due to the pandemic.

She said the Station House Gallery Christmas Market in Williams Lake has thankfully not been canceled. It opened a month early on Nov. 9.

