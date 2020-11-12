KiNiKiNik hosts annual Christmas market at Redstone

The pandemic did not cancel KiNiKiNik’s annual early bird Christmas market.
Hundreds made the nearly 150-kilometre drive west of Williams Lake and from throughout the Chilcotin to purchase gifts from local vendors and enjoy a meal at the KiNiKiNik Restaurant, Store and Accommodations Sunday, Nov. 8.
Face masks were not required while inside the main building and small cottages where more vendors could be found.
KiNiKiNik offers a restaurant, gift shop and accommodations at Redstone as well as Pasture to Plate Organic Products.
“It’s great. It’s wonderful,” said Williams Lake potter Lesley Lloyd with Carol Hilton who noted many market favorites including the Medieval Market have been canceled this year due to the pandemic.
She said the Station House Gallery Christmas Market in Williams Lake has thankfully not been canceled. It opened a month early on Nov. 9.
