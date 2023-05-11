Kidney walk 2023 in Williams Lake will be June 4

Dan Hutchings an ambassador for Kidney Walk 2023, plus an example of impacts of organ donation

Dan Hutchings is the 2023 Kidney Walk ambassador for Williams Lake and is also a grateful kidney recipient, after a transplant in October of 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake)

The Williams Lake Kidney Walk is preparing to kick off for the 15th year of the fundraising event to help raise funds for the Kidney Foundation.

This year’s event will start at the RC Cotton Park on June 4 at 10 a.m. Participants sign up as either individual participants or as a team and seek pledges to benefit the Kidney Foundation.

Dan Hutchings, this year’s Kidney Walk ambassador in Williams Lake is looking forward to helping spread awareness about the important work of the foundation, which he knows about first hand.

“It was pretty awesome to get out there and spread awareness,” he said of doing the walk in past years, something he says helps to celebrate and acknowledge his fellow “kidney warriors.”

Hutchings himself received his second kidney transplant last October, and is feeling great.

“I’ve seen all the people going through the struggle,” said Hutchings. He received his first donor kidney in 2010, but then he fell ill with meningitis and nearly passed away, losing the kidney as a result of his illness.

Feeling good since his transplant, Hutchings is now a manager at Canadian Tire and is thinking about possibly looking for a house and the possibility of one day starting a family.

The Kidney Walk is a way for Hutchings to be able to give back and help spread awareness.

“I’m really excited for it to be in person this year,” he said. Due to the vulnerability of transplant recipients and people on dialysis, the event has been taking place remotely for the last few years.

Williams Lake has been a big supporter of the Kidney Walk, with highly successful walks, all contributing to the $3.6 million Kidney Walk events have raised in the 15 years.

Local businesses and volunteers will be contributing to provide tables, snacks and more for participants.

Hutchings is still recruiting more sponsors for the event and encourages the community to sign up at kidneywalk.ca, create a team and help support this important cause.

He is also seeking more volunteers, and anyone interested in helping out, sponsorship or with questions can email him at danhutchings86@gmail.com.

