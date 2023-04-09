(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna-bought lottery ticket makes some-bunny $5 million richer

Odds of winning the Classic Jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816

The winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in Kelowna and some-bunny is $5 million richer this Easter weekend.

This is the second Classic Jackpot $5 million win in as many weeks with North Vancouver’s Simon Pleau winning in the March 29 draw.

The ticket purchased in Kelowna is the only one that matched all six winning numbers in Canada in the latest draw.

Winners have 52 weeks from the draw date on the ticket to claim their prize.

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaLottery

Previous story
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Pancakes for Christmas during the Cariboo Gold Rush
Next story
Luncheon a great way to meet other horsey ladies in the South Cariboo

Just Posted

Dakota Handley, 4, and her cousin Logan Handley, 5, enjoy the art activity during Williams Lake First Nation’s Easter celebration held Sunday, April 2 in the Cataline Elementary School parking lot, play area and Thompson Rivers University grounds. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
UPDATE: Williams Lake Easter Festival postponed due to bad weather

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

Andrew Olson (left) and his trundle barrow. The man on the right is John Yorston circa 1907. (BC Provincial Archives photo)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Pancakes for Christmas during the Cariboo Gold Rush

Eric O’Flynn, left, and Clay Gordon are up and coming bull riders training in the United States in preparation for the coming 2023 rodeo season which will begin for them at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo in Williams Lake April 14, 15 and 16. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo bull riders kicking off rodeo season at Indoor Spring Classic in Williams Lake

Pop-up banner image