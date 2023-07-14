July events include art shows, book sale, rock climbing, Arts on the Fly, toy run

Adam Cox, left, Melisa Sandberg and Ren Powers invite everyone to check out the Rotary Club of Williams Lake Daybreak Satellite Division book sale Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Station House Gallery summer exhibits

Until August 26 @ Station House Gallery open Tuesday to Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Art show featuring local artist submissions expressing the relationship between people and food and a solo exhibit from Lynn Capling.

Rotary Club Book Sale

July 15 and 16 @ 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the back alley behind Home Hardware. Books for sale by donation to help benefit the Williams Lake Daybreak Rotary programs

Intro (or refresh) to Rock Climbing

Beginner July 14 or 15, Intermediate July 16

No experience necessary for the beginner, must be able to belay comfortably for intermediate. Eight hours of professional instruction at Esler Bluffs with all gear supplied.

Free barbecue and snacks. Register by emailing wlclimbing@gmail.com or messaging @wlclimbing on Instagram.

Cost is $75 for beginner and $100 for intermediate

Farmer’s Market Tatla Lake

July 16

There will be a variety of vendors at the Tatla Lake Store parking lot from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. For more information call 1-250-476-1143.

Orange Shirt Society call out for volunteers

July 19

Put your desire for reconciliation to work helping to complete “quilts for survivors” from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Village Square Mall, 118-First Ave. North.

Learn how to quilt, help with sewing, cutting and ironing. Call to register at 778-267-9234.

Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo

July 22 & 23

This BCRA-sanctioned rodeo is held at the Esk’et Rodeo Grounds at Alkali Lake, B.C.

Rodeo performances start at 1 p.m. each day. Tickets are $15 per day for adults, youth and seniors $10 each, children six and under free.

Arts on the Fly

July 22 in Horsefly, B.C.

One-day music festival featuring Pharis & Jason Romero, No Big D, Cole Patenaude & the Screech Owls, and many more.

Tickets are $50 at The Open Book, Guitar Seller. Free camping, kids seven and under are free

Christmas in July motorcycle toy run

July 22 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From the Williams Lake Tourism Discovery Centre, the Cariboo Motorcycle Association and Hooligans toy drive will depart at 11:30 am.

Bring a new-unwrapped toy to give to local charities.

Annual Métis Jamboree

July 28 to 29

The McLeese Lake Hall will be busy with the sounds of many local and visiting bands and activities presented by the Cariboo Chilcotin Métis Association.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and Entertainment