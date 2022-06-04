Judged awards for Williams Lake Spring Roundup Show and Shine

These are the awards given to entries by the judges in the 2022 Spring Roundup Show and Shine.
The Lakers Car Club event took over the centre of downtown and was a hive of action with food vendors, an MC and a celebrity appearance by Jessica James of Lost Car Rescue.
Best General Motors
Stock
Sponsored by: Cariboo Chev Buick
GMC
Owner: Will Wright
Year: 1969 Vehicle: Chevelle SS
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
Modified
Sponsored by: Cariboo Chev Buick
GMC
Owner: Mike Madison
Year: 1959 Vehicle: Chev Pickup
Hometown: Vernon, B.C.
Best Ford
Stock
Sponsored by: Lake City Ford
Owner: Jane Mahovlich
Year: 1956 Vehicle: Thunderbird
Hometown: Lone Butte, B.C.
Modified
Sponsored by: Lake City Ford
Owner: Bruce Newberry
Year: 1929 Vehicle: Model A
Business Coupe
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
2022 Judged Awards
Best Mopar
Stock
Sponsored by: Gustafson’s
Chrysler Jeep
Owner: Dave Lolley
Year: 1969 Vehicle: Dodge Charger
Hometown: Burlington, WA
Modified
Sponsored by: Gustafson’s
Chrysler Jeep
Owner: Ed Beeton
Year: 1969 Vehicle: Plymouth
Roadrunner
Hometown: Terrace, B.C.
Best Other
Stock
Sponsored by: Williams Lake
Return-It Depot
Owner: Martin Webber
Year: 1968 Vehicle: AMX
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
Modified
Sponsored by: Downtown Service
Owner: Brian Weatherby
Year: 2019 Vehicle: Polaris
Slingshot
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
Best Asian Import
Stock
Sponsored by: Heartland Toyota
Owner: Karen Rogers
Year: 1991 Vehicle: Nissan Figaro
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
Modified
Sponsored by: Heartland Toyota
Owner: Jordyn Brazedu
Year: 2006 Vehicle: Infinity G35
Hometown: Quesnel, B.C.
Best European Import
Stock
Sponsored by: Stampede Glass
Owner: Mal Wood
Year: 1999 Vehicle: Jaguar XJR
Hometown: Lac La Hache, B.C.
Modified
Sponsored by: Allcraft Kitchen
En Counters
Owner: Mark Campell
Year: 1998 Vehicle: Volkswagon
Golf
Hometown: Prince George, B.C.
Best Tuner
Sponsored by: Poppy Home / Travis
Hallam Memorial
Owner: Corbin Carrier
Year: 2019 Vehicle: Subaru
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
Mayor’s Choice
Sponsored by: DMC Transmission
Owner: Al Kennedy
Year: 1928 Vehicle: Ford Model A
Hometown: 150 Mile House, B.C.
President’s Choice
Sponsored by: RCMP Social Club
3304
Owner: Bill Konchuk
Year: 1971 Vehicle: Ford Torino GT
Hometown: 108 Mile Ranch, B.C.
Best Motorcycle
Sponsored by: Croft’s Brewing
Owner: Mike Lynnes
Year: 1973
Vehicle: BMW R-75
Hometown: 150 Mile House, B.C.
Best Kids Car
Sponsored by: Parallel Wood
Products
Owner: Catherine Kennedy
Year: Traditional
Vehicle: Volkswagon Beetle
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
Long Distance
Sponsored by: Marshall’s 150 Mile
Store
Owner: Bruce Stewart
Year: 1970 Vehicle: Ford Mustang
Hometown: Prince Rupert, B.C.
Hard Luck
Sponsored by: Jason Noble
Owner: Cynthia Colebank
Year: 1972
Vehicle: GMC C-10
Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.
