Judged awards for Williams Lake Spring Roundup Show and Shine

Lakers Car Club hosts 2022 event in downtown Williams Lake and takes over the streets

Axton Rogers was shy about having his photo taken, but not about his enthusiasm for trying out Corey Price’s 1989 J and J Sprint Car. The track racer hits the corners at 147 km per hour on the oval and boasts an impressive 600 horsepower. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

These are the awards given to entries by the judges in the 2022 Spring Roundup Show and Shine.

The Lakers Car Club event took over the centre of downtown and was a hive of action with food vendors, an MC and a celebrity appearance by Jessica James of Lost Car Rescue.

Best General Motors

Stock

Sponsored by: Cariboo Chev Buick

GMC

Owner: Will Wright

Year: 1969 Vehicle: Chevelle SS

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

Modified

Sponsored by: Cariboo Chev Buick

GMC

Owner: Mike Madison

Year: 1959 Vehicle: Chev Pickup

Hometown: Vernon, B.C.

Best Ford

Stock

Sponsored by: Lake City Ford

Owner: Jane Mahovlich

Year: 1956 Vehicle: Thunderbird

Hometown: Lone Butte, B.C.

Modified

Sponsored by: Lake City Ford

Owner: Bruce Newberry

Year: 1929 Vehicle: Model A

Business Coupe

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

2022 Judged Awards

Best Mopar

Stock

Sponsored by: Gustafson’s

Chrysler Jeep

Owner: Dave Lolley

Year: 1969 Vehicle: Dodge Charger

Hometown: Burlington, WA

Modified

Sponsored by: Gustafson’s

Chrysler Jeep

Owner: Ed Beeton

Year: 1969 Vehicle: Plymouth

Roadrunner

Hometown: Terrace, B.C.

Best Other

Stock

Sponsored by: Williams Lake

Return-It Depot

Owner: Martin Webber

Year: 1968 Vehicle: AMX

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

Modified

Sponsored by: Downtown Service

Owner: Brian Weatherby

Year: 2019 Vehicle: Polaris

Slingshot

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

2022 Judged Awards

Best Asian Import

Stock

Sponsored by: Heartland Toyota

Owner: Karen Rogers

Year: 1991 Vehicle: Nissan Figaro

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

Modified

Sponsored by: Heartland Toyota

Owner: Jordyn Brazedu

Year: 2006 Vehicle: Infinity G35

Hometown: Quesnel, B.C.

Best European Import

Stock

Sponsored by: Stampede Glass

Owner: Mal Wood

Year: 1999 Vehicle: Jaguar XJR

Hometown: Lac La Hache, B.C.

Modified

Sponsored by: Allcraft Kitchen

En Counters

Owner: Mark Campell

Year: 1998 Vehicle: Volkswagon

Golf

Hometown: Prince George, B.C.

2022 Judged Awards

Best Tuner

Sponsored by: Poppy Home / Travis

Hallam Memorial

Owner: Corbin Carrier

Year: 2019 Vehicle: Subaru

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

Mayor’s Choice

Sponsored by: DMC Transmission

Owner: Al Kennedy

Year: 1928 Vehicle: Ford Model A

Hometown: 150 Mile House, B.C.

President’s Choice

Sponsored by: RCMP Social Club

3304

Owner: Bill Konchuk

Year: 1971 Vehicle: Ford Torino GT

Hometown: 108 Mile Ranch, B.C.

Best Motorcycle

Sponsored by: Croft’s Brewing

Owner: Mike Lynnes

Year: 1973

Vehicle: BMW R-75

Hometown: 150 Mile House, B.C.

2022 Judged Awards

Best Kids Car

Sponsored by: Parallel Wood

Products

Owner: Catherine Kennedy

Year: Traditional

Vehicle: Volkswagon Beetle

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

Long Distance

Sponsored by: Marshall’s 150 Mile

Store

Owner: Bruce Stewart

Year: 1970 Vehicle: Ford Mustang

Hometown: Prince Rupert, B.C.

Hard Luck

Sponsored by: Jason Noble

Owner: Cynthia Colebank

Year: 1972

Vehicle: GMC C-10

Hometown: Williams Lake, B.C.

