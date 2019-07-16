Join Scout Island for some educational summer fun

Kasey Stirling (from left), Marlie Russell and Leanne Varney are the Summer Students at Scout Island Nature Center responsible for running their summer programs, including Art in Nature which is sponsored by the Cariboo Chilcotin Arts and Culture Society. Photo ssubmitted.

While the weather this summer so far has seen more clouds than sun, Scout Island Nature Center is still offering fun educational programs from Monday to Friday.

These programs are organized and run by members of the Williams Lake Field Naturalists and their summer students, which this year include Marlie Russell, who is going into her last year of computer sciences at UBC Okanagan. Russell said that she’s been enjoying working at the nature centre, as this is her second year returning to it for the summer.

“I like the programs that they offer, especially during Nature Fun during the summer, we have small sizes, so it’s great to have one on one time with the kids,” Russell said. “It’s great to have interactions with nature with a focus on learning and the arts is wonderful.”

Each week as part of their Nature Fun program, Russell said, they have a different theme from birds to mammals to the wonderful worlds of plants, water and bugs. For younger children aged four to eight, she said they offer half-day lessons for $12 each which always involves a small nature lesson combined with a walk, outdoor activity and some games. Older children and youth ages eight to 13, meanwhile, enjoy a full-day program, for $25, of nature lessons, outdoor activities and occasionally art lessons from various local artists.

For younger children, programs occur in the morning and afternoon on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday while Wednesday’s are reserved for the full-day sessions. While they don’t do anything on the weekend, Russell reminds the community it’s open 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

S0 far this year Russell said they’ve seen a huge turnout from the community with almost all their Wednesday sessions booked solid while their half-day sessions, which are fuller than they were last year, still have a good amount of spots open. All of this is very exciting as she and her fellow summer students have been having a great time with the children and the parents love it.

For younger children, Russell said there is usually room for people to drop off on the day of, however, most registration is done ahead of time via the Nature Center at 250-398-8532. Most of the spots available for older children, Russell said, are in August for those looking to secure their spots now.

“You can’t beat outdoor education, outdoor activity and play. It’s wonderful, (they get) fresh air, interaction with the other kids while learning about nature and why it’s important,” Russell said.

She feels that parents should sign their children up for the program because it’s both memorable and affordable. Russel also wanted to thank all the volunteers and donors who make everything Scout Island does for the community possible.

Scout Island’s summer programs run until August 19.



