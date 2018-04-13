Join in Vaisakhi Day celebrations in Williams Lake

Public welcome at Vaisakhi events happening through lakecity

Gurdwara Western Singh Sabha Temple

on Pine Street will celebrate Vaisakhi on Friday, April 13, Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17

The reading of the Sikh holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib begins at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. The book is read continuously by members of the temple during the three-day celebration until Bhog (or finishing). on Sunday morning.

The traditional flag changing and raising ceremony takes place on Saturday at 2 p.m., weather dependent.

The reading of the holy book concludes around 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, which will be followed by singing and prayers until noon, when the formal ceremonies are concluded with a luncheon.

Throughout the three-day ceremony, breakfasts lunches and dinners will be held in the temple’s community kitchen for members, visitors and guests.

The whole community is invited to participate in the celebrations.

Guru Nanak Sikh Temple

on Mackenzie Avenue will celebrate Vaisakhi from Monday April 23 until Sunday April 29

The temple is planning a week-long celebration. It will kick off Monday, April 23 running right until April 29.

“We have four priestes from India coming that are Dhadi Jatha and they play different classical music,” said temple member Rani Lehal, noting they will meet every evening at around 5 p.m. with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. from Monday April 23 through Thursday, April 26.

The traditional raising of the flag ceremony will take place around 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 28 with dinner served afterwards. There will be tea and refreshments prior. The community is invited to attend the ceremnies throughout the week.

For more information, contact temple president Dalvinder Galsian at 250-392-5352.