Williams Lake JAK’s Beer Wine and Spirits employees Kim Lewis (left) and Amber Nustad display a cheque for $25,137.30 being donated to food banks across B.C., including the Williams Lake Salvation Army Food Bank. (Photo submitted)

JAK’s at Prosperity Ridge donates to Salvation Army Food Bank

The Williams Lake Salvation Army Food Bank will be receiving just shy of $1,500

The Williams Lake Salvation Army Food Bank will be receiving just shy of $1,500 through a provincial fundraiser hosted by JAK’s Beer Wine and Spirits.

The Prosperity Ridge store joined in on the Jak’s Gives Back campaign where over $25,137.30 was raised for B.C. food banks across the province.

“Our communities rallied behind JAK’s Gives Back this year like never before by stocking up, making personal donations at the cashier, and through purchasing our gratitude wine,” said Tim Dumas, Chief Operating Officer of JAK’s.

READ MORE: JAK’s makes a splash in lakecity community

“We bumped this campaign up by a month because we saw our communities needed our support now, and we beat last year’s $20,000 donation thanks to our customers, who showed up to make a difference even on a rainy and stormy Saturday.”

On May 30, through the fundraiser, 10 per cent of sales across all 13 JAK’s locations were donated to local food banks including: The Williams Lake Salvation Army Food Bank, the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, the Richmond Food Bank, SHARE Food bank in Coquitlam, Friends in Need Food Bank in Maple Ridge, Campbell River Food Bank and the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank.

READ MORE: A message from JAK’s Beer Wine and Spirits

“The Great Vancouver Food Bank is expecting an unprecedented level of need to emerge in the next three to six months, and with your help we will be prepared,” said Cynthia Boulter, Chief Operating Officer with the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

“We are so grateful to have community partners like JAK’s, who not only raise funds through their proceeds, but who also help to spread awareness about food insecurity, and the need that exists right in our own backyard.”

