It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Williams Lake

Staff at the Williams Lake Tribune will be enjoying a beautiful catered meal thanks to the creative Christmas Spirit.

Some staff created a window display as part of the Downtown Williams Lake window decorating contest. Seventeen businesses entered their own creations with the them of ‘Christmas Village.’

Williams Lake Tribune’s 2022 entry incorporated local buildings and local people featured in the newspaper over the past year.

For their prize, creators were able to choose where to spend a $500 gift certificate for a local restaurant or caterer and so they chose fellow local business Mint & Lime Catering.

Other category winners for their window displays were:

Best Use of Lights:1st Place The Mantel, 2nd Place Lo’s Florist. Most Creative: 1st Place Sandtronic, 2nd Place BGC Williams Lake Club. Best Use of Repurposed Materials:

1st Place NEXT GENeral – Mercantile + Refillery, 2nd Place Kit and Kaboodle. Honourable Mentions: Most Junior Artists Exploring the Puddle Early Learning Centre. Most Creative Display of the Theme: The Open Book. Most Senior Artists: Mint & Lime Catering Co.

Downtown Williams Lake then held a contest for citizens to answer 17 questions as they visited each window and enter to win Downtown Williams Lake toques.

