It’s a go: Williams Lake Garden Club prepares for summer garden tour

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, some measures are in place for this year’s garden tour

The property of retired primary teacher Susan Graves will be one of eight featured in the upcoming Williams Lake Garden Club Tour taking place on Saturday, July 11. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Gardens tended by retired primary teacher Susan Graves will be just some of the many featured in the biannual Williams Lake Garden Tour taking place Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Graves has lived in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue North since 1994 and since then has slowly transformed her property which had big beautiful trees and grass when she moved in.

Some of the trees were rotting due to beetle kill and were removed so she replaced them with gardens.

A retired primary teacher, Graves now has more time to spend in the garden.

This year she is focusing on replacing some trees that were damaged by winter kill.

“I’ve taken out three small birch trees and replaced them,” she said, noting she has put in a romeo cherry tree from Saskatchewan and a courageous ornamental crab tree she purchased was propped up against the deck waiting to be planted.

Read more: Williams Lake Garden Club creates new community seed library

Her garden is one of eight residential gardens that will be showcased in this year’s tour, which is hosted by the Williams Lake Garden Club.

As the area is experiencing unusual times due to COVID-19 precautions, the club is taking some extra steps to ensure that everyone is safe.

Masks will be worn by the volunteers and visitors may wear masks at their discretion.

Tickets are recommended and can be reserved by contacting Nola at 250-392-6858. Personal tickets will be e-mailed or mailed.

The ticket will includes a map showing the location of all gardens and a description of each garden. The tour is self-guided and includes gardens in Russett Bluff and Williams Lake proper.

Donation jars will be available at all gardens, with proceeds going to charity and hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance to each garden.

Tour organizers will be ensuring that the appropriate number of people will be allowed into each garden and a volunteer will be circulating to be sure social distancing is in effect.

At each garden there will also be either quilts, music, pottery, paintings or garden art for the tour-goer’s enjoyment.

Read more: Rotary Stampede Community Spirit Drive-Thru Breakfast planned for Williams Lake, July 4



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

garden lifeWilliams Lake