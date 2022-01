The baby was born late in the evening of Jan. 2

The first baby of 2022 was born in Williams Lake Jan. 2. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake has its New Year’s baby.

A boy was born on Jan. 2 at 10:17 p.m. at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake.

He weighed seven pounds, eight ounces at birth. The parents are Rajwinder Kaur and Sanveer Singh.

More to come

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake