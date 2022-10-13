It takes a village… free Cariboo workshop aims to build relationships

A free workshop on Oct. 20 will offer community members a chance to learn from leading psychologists in supporting youth and reducing risk factors for problem behaviour. (Image provided by Communities that Care)

Communities that Care and School District 27 have coordinated a Community-Wide Professional Development opportunity on Oct. 21.

Dr. Larry Brendtro will be presenting the Circle of Courage model and “Respectful Alliances with Youth: Creating Positive Staff and Peer Alliance”.

The Friday event will be offered in two parts, one morning Zoom session will be offered from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and in the afternoon, an in-person session will be offered at Columneetza Campus . Dr. Larry Brendtro, building on the morning’s session.

Those interested can register for the free training and will be sent a Zoom link for the morning session and then can attend the afternoon session in person.

The sessions are really for anyone in the community who engages with, works with, or even possibly has conflict with youth, explained Barb Jones, facilitator for Communities that Care.

“We’re all working together to reduce barriers and reduce risk factors for youth,” she said, of the work the organization is leading in the community. She calls it a collective effort.

“It’s about the community taking ownership.”

Jones has taken some of the training which will be offered before and said the organization is working to update some of their approach to helping develop a sense of belonging for people in the community, especially youth.

The Circle of Courage is a model of positive youth development and supports youth.

It takes a holistic approach to reclaiming youth; grounded in resilience science and in values of deep respect for the dignity of children and youth.

It embodies four core values: The Spirit of Belonging; Mastery; Independence and Generosity. Larry Brendto, Martin Brokenleg, and Steve Van Bockern developed this model.

Community That Cares is a community-based approach to preventing problem youth behaviour. It is a strength-based approach to positive child and youth development, which focuses on all aspect of their lives – family, individual/peer, community & school. It is based on nurturing children and youth and providing opportunities to build their skills.

Several years ago, our community invited Dr. Martin Brokenleg to present on the Circle of Courage, a model of positive child & youth development that we embraced as a community.

The event took place at TRU and was open to the school district, community agencies, and surrounding communities, and was very well attended.

The Social Planning Council of Williams Lake and Area supports the Communities that Care collaborative work.

Register to take part in the free sessions here: https://forms.office.com/r/KxHVzVE8AQ

