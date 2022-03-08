INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Young dentist balances work, leisure

Just after the 2017 wildfires, Dr. Min Cho arrived to work as a dentist in Williams Lake

Dr. Min Cho, 30, enjoys working as a dentist because of the flexibility it gives her to have time for outdoor recreation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Dr. Min Cho enjoys being a dentist.

“I always loved science and working with my hands, like doing crafty stuff,” she said of why dentistry is a good fit.

Growing up she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do, other than perhaps becoming a vet, but was glad she chose her career because she likes the lifestyle, which she said is flexible.

“Compare it to becoming a doctor and you have to go through a decade of school. I knew I didn’t want that because I knew I wanted to have my own family sooner, than later.”

Originally from Seoul, South Korea, the 30-year-old moved to Vancouver with her mom and brother at the age of 10 to get a Canadian education.

“It was not uncommon in those days for families to send their children abroad.”

Two years after living in Canada her dad, who stayed behind to work in South Korea, was having a difficult time being alone. She and her mom returned home for a year and a half and then Cho moved back to Vancouver toward the end of Grade 8.

While living with close family friends, she attended Sentinel Secondary School in West Vancouver.

After high school she attended McGill University in Montreal, Que. gaining an undergraduate degree in microbiology and immunology.

Missing Vancouver, she applied to the faculty of dentistry at the University of British Columbia and when she completed the four-year program, was hired by Williams Lake Dental Clinic in 2017.

No stranger to Williams Lake, she had done a UBC student summer practitioner program in 2016 at Kids Only Dental Clinic for a month-long internship.

Dr. Cho was attracted to living in a smaller city and enjoyed that month in Williams Lake.

“People were really friendly and nice. I found the city relaxing and beautiful.”

Today she is one of the two dentists at the clinic where she does everyday dental work.

Some days her 12-year-old mini schnauzer accompanies her to work.

Joking she added the dog has a semi-dental degree because of having gone through university and dental school with her.

Engaged to an RCMP officer who she met at recreational volleyball in town, the two of them enjoy going on hikes with their dogs, ice fishing in the winter, paddle boarding in the summer with the dogs and camping.

“We try to go camping when we can.”

READ MORE: Dentists see pandemic stress in patients with more grinding, cracked, broken teeth

READ MORE: Williams Lake city eyes action plan to address doctor shortage



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

International Women's Daywomen in business