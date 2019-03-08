INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Supportive work environment key to success

Emily Epp, manager of communications at the Cariboo Regional District

As the manager of communications for the Cariboo Regional District, Emily Epp was one of the young female professionals in the lakecity who made their mark during the 2017 wildfires.

From working closely with politicians and the media, to hosting public meetings trying to keep everyone informed through Facebook live feeds, Epp worked around the clock during the evolving emergency, a role she said she feels very comfortable in.

Epp grew up in Williams Lake and left home to go to university to get her degree in sociology and human services. Coming back to work at the Cariboo Fire Centre for what she thought were temporary moves, Epp met her husband and chose to build a life, and a career, here.

“There’s a lot of organizations in the Cariboo who really value women in leadership and the unique perspective they bring to the table,” Epp said, noting she finds working in a smaller community actually gives young professionals more career opportunities and chance for advancement.

Read More: CRD communications manager awarded for wildfire efforts

Epp credits her success to the positive, supportive working conditions within both the Cariboo Fire Centre and the Cariboo Regional District.

“I’ve been very fortunate to work in super supportive work environments at both the CFC and CRD, really valuing me regardless of my age or gender.”

In her work as a manager Epp said she’s learned to go with her instincts and to also advocate for the changes and directions she sees necessary within her workplace.

She added being surrounded by stronger female managers throughout her career, who she’s learned from, has also been a real benefit.

“We have a really great group of leaders in the CRD and I’ve learned a lot from all of them.”

Epp is quick to brush off the “old boy’s club” stereotype of the region, noting she has never found that to be the case, and instead has enjoyed a thriving professional career in the community she loves.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: For the love of the sport

Just Posted

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Supportive work environment key to success

Emily Epp, manager of communications at the Cariboo Regional District

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: For the love of the sport

Hockey mom Jen Loewen works toward equality in the WLMHA

Gymnasts continue to shine in competitive season

“We’re off to a great start of the competitive season,” Michaela Newberry said.

Chief of Staff Dr. Paul Magnuson weighs in on maternity ward closure

Initially the reaction was “obviously” very difficult to accept and there was some angst and anxiety over the closure, Magnuson said.

Williams Lake Studio Theatre presents Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing

Grab a friend and get thee to the theatre, it’s a great production

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Parksville-area woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

There is no service in Prince Rupert to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures

British Columbia’s legislative assembly has the highest female share in Canada with 38 per cent

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

Most Read