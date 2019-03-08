INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY: Supportive work environment key to success

As the manager of communications for the Cariboo Regional District, Emily Epp was one of the young female professionals in the lakecity who made their mark during the 2017 wildfires.

From working closely with politicians and the media, to hosting public meetings trying to keep everyone informed through Facebook live feeds, Epp worked around the clock during the evolving emergency, a role she said she feels very comfortable in.

Epp grew up in Williams Lake and left home to go to university to get her degree in sociology and human services. Coming back to work at the Cariboo Fire Centre for what she thought were temporary moves, Epp met her husband and chose to build a life, and a career, here.

“There’s a lot of organizations in the Cariboo who really value women in leadership and the unique perspective they bring to the table,” Epp said, noting she finds working in a smaller community actually gives young professionals more career opportunities and chance for advancement.

Epp credits her success to the positive, supportive working conditions within both the Cariboo Fire Centre and the Cariboo Regional District.

“I’ve been very fortunate to work in super supportive work environments at both the CFC and CRD, really valuing me regardless of my age or gender.”

In her work as a manager Epp said she’s learned to go with her instincts and to also advocate for the changes and directions she sees necessary within her workplace.

She added being surrounded by stronger female managers throughout her career, who she’s learned from, has also been a real benefit.

“We have a really great group of leaders in the CRD and I’ve learned a lot from all of them.”

Epp is quick to brush off the “old boy’s club” stereotype of the region, noting she has never found that to be the case, and instead has enjoyed a thriving professional career in the community she loves.

