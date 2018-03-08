International Women’s Day: Sue Zacharias

City Councillor

For International Women’s Day, we talked with some amazing women around the Cariboo Chilcotin. There are enough incredible women in this community to fill several books, but please read on for International Women’s Day series on just a few of them.

Sue Zacharias has become a well-known face in Williams Lake, after 10 years on city council, and three years as a director for the Cariboo Regional District.

“My motivation to get involved was a lot to do with my children and my grandchildren, who live here,” she says.

Zacharias also runs United Concrete with her husband.

“I wanted to help shape the destiny of our community,” she says.

“I would love for Williams Lake to be that kind of energetic and prosperous city where our kids and grandkids can choose to come back and raise family here.”

Zacharias was born and raised in North Vancouver, but moved to the Cariboo with her husband in 1971, four years after graduating.

She was one of the first saleswomen in B.C. at Cariboo GM, she says, in the early 90s, and has since served on the BC Construction Association Provincial Board. She’s particularly proud of being part of the new renovated pool complex.

“I don’t call it political life, I call it community service.”

While she has circled in some male-dominated spheres, she says it comes down to being ready to face whatever is thrown at you.

“It really comes down to us as women being prepared and confident and working on ourselves.”

She says she’s learned to take control of a situation, no matter who she is talking to.

“The more I was confident and studied the issues that I was about to speak on or embark on, it wouldn’t matter how I was treated. It was about how I was confident enough to respond and make a difference in that area,” she says.

“And gosh, there have been lots of people who help you along the way, so accepting advice or direction from others who are older and wiser has been a key for me too.”

